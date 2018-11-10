David Wagner takes plenty of positives from Huddersfield draw with West Ham

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner briefed the media following the Terriers' 1-1 draw with West Ham United at the John Smith's Stadium.

Alex Pritchard put Huddersfield in front after just six minutes only to see West Ham equalize 16 minutes from time through Felipe Anderson to deny the Terriers all three points.

Embed from Getty Images

Frustration for Terriers

“Frustration is there", said Wagner. "We were very good in the first-half, hit the post and the bar again and I believe we should have had a penalty." He also conceded that "West Ham had their opportunities as well. We were pushing for the win in the last five minutes too.”

He chose to look at the positives from today's match: “On the other side, we have gained four points this week as I can take lots of positives. We have to take today’s result and work even harder to get more positive results. We played decent football today and we could have won this game today.”

Embed from Getty Images

Huddersfield working hard to add goals

Being candid about both his side and West Ham, Wagner admitted “I’m not a fan of comparing seasons, but West Ham is a better side this season & we were not able to compete with them last year. Today we compete; we are better in terms of composure, in defence & we still have the togetherness. We are working to add goals.”

With another international break coming up, the manager announced his plans for the club: “Now the players who are not on international duty will travel to a training camp in Marbella. We’ll make sure everyone gets the training they need, as per the last two seasons.”​

Embed from Getty Images

Mounie a handful as Löwe injures shoulder

Wagner singled out Steve Mounie for his performance, stating “Steve Mounié was, in many ways, very good today. He is a real handful. He won nearly everything in the air and was very unlucky with the header. He drew two saves from Fabianski. It is true that his goals haven’t come, but I have full belief in him.”

Chris Löwe suffered a shoulder injury and Wagner fears the Terriers will be without the left back for weeks: Chris Löwe looks to have a shoulder ligament injury. “We need to see if he needs surgery, but he will miss a few weeks now for sure.”