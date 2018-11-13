Huddersfield’s Löwe to be out until December with shoulder injury

Huddersfield Town have confirmed that defender Chris Löwe will be side-lined until some time in December with the shoulder injury he sustained in the club’s 1-1 draw with West Ham United last Saturday.

The left-back fell heavily on his left shoulder during the first half after a challenge from Iron’s defender Fabián Balbuena, and instantly called to the bench for treatment.

Around five minutes of stoppage followed, within which he received attention from both Clubs’ medical staff and was given oxygen, before being stretchered off the field to replaced by fellow German Erik Durm.

All Terriers’ fans feared the worst, especially when Löwe has been one of the season’s stand-out performers, as he won Town’s October Blue and White Foundation Player of the Month.

However, subsequent scans have confirmed that the injury isn’t as bad as first thought, and following specialist opinion, it has been confirmed that he will not require surgery.

He will now start his road to recovery, and Town’s medical department will want to help get him back out on the pitch as soon as possible to help Huddersfield pick up more crucial points in their battle to survive another Premier League season.

Embed from Getty Images

Wagner hoping for strong recovery

Town head coach David Wagner expressed his concern immediately after the game, presuming the injury was ligament damage, and thinking that he might need surgery.

After the news had been confirmed, Wager has now said: “Since the start of the season he’s been in good form and been so reliable but unfortunately now, he will be out for a number of weeks.”

“We will give him all of our support and hope that he comes back as good and as strong as ever. We wish Chris all the best,” he concluded.