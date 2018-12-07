West Ham United vs Crystal Palace Preview: Hammers hoping to continue winning streak

West Ham are coming into the game on a back of back-to-back wins against Newcastle and Cardiff respectively, which put them only five points away from the sixth position in the Premier League table.



The Hammers are placed only two places higher than The Eagles, but the six point gap between the teams wouldn't be enough to help the visitors in overtaking their London rivals.



After winning only one of their last ten games, Roy Hodgson's men are hoping to finally get on a winning lane, starting from Saturday onwards.



On the other hand West Ham, who lost only three times since their four-game losing streak in the first four games of the season, are going to do everything to continue their good run of form, having won three and drawing two of the last six.

Past matchups

One of the factors that might help and predict the result of Saturday's game is the fact that Palace haven't won against West Ham since February 2015, with the current form of the last seven game being hugely in favour of the Hammers (DDWWDWL).



The last time both teams played together on the 30th of January 2018 at the London Stadium, the game finished with a 1-1 draw. Christian Benteke opened the scoreline with a header, but his effort was quickly overshadowed by Mark Noble's penalty, which ultimately set the final scoreline.



And that resulted in both encounters finishing in draws, with the second one played at Selhurst Park being an end-to-end thriller. Javier Hernandez opened the scoreline, with Andre Ayew putting the visiting West Ham two goals up in the first half of the game. A controversial penalty converted by Luka Milivojevic given The Eagles hope for at least a point.



As the game neared to an end looking like all three points were going to the East London, Wilfired Zaha scored an equaliser very deep into the stoppage time to rescue his team from suffering third defeat in a row from the hands of the Hammers.

Team news

West Ham have quite a big injury list, with all Manuel Lanzini (Anterior Cruciate Ligament rupture), Andriy Yarmolenko (Achilles tendon rupture), Winston Reid (knee), Carlos Sanchez (knee), Ryan Fredericks (ankle), Jack Wilshere (ankle), Aaron Cresswell (hamstring) and most importantly Marko Arnautovic (hamstring) being out for the game.



In comparion, Crystal Palace only have three players not available for selection - Christian Benteke (knee), Scott Dann (Anterior Cruciate Ligament rupture) and Connor Wickham (thigh).



On the risk of suspension list are West Ham's Pablo Zabaleta and Palace's Zaha, Milivojevic and ex-West Ham servant James Tomkins.

Predicted lineups:



West Ham United: Fabiański; Zabaleta, Balbuena, Diop, Masuaku; Anderson, Rice, Noble, Snodgrass; Perez, Hernandez.



Crystal Palace: Hennessey; Wan-Bissaka, Tomkins, Sakho, van Aanholt; McArthur, Kouyate, Milivojevic, Meyer; Townsend, Zaha.