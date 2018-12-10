Division 1 Féminine week 13: Rodez get their first win 

Another weeks of matches passed in the Division 1 Féminine and it was at the bottom of the table where the main story of the weekend happened.

Lille 0 - 1 Rodez

Lille OSC knew that their home match against Rodez AF had significant implications in the battle for safety but it was the visitors who came out on top when the final whistle blew. Lille had opportunities in the first half to break the deadlock but they could not find their way past goalkeeper Deborah Garcia. In the second half, Rodez created a few half chances of their own but had to wait until the 70th minute of the match to score the opening goal. Océane Saunier found some space on the flank and picked out an unmarked Kimberley Cazeau who finished from close range. Lille failed to trouble the Rodez defense after that and the visitors came away with a vital victory for their season.

A big three points for Rodez that not only gives them their first win of the season, but also could potentially spring board their rise up the table. Lille are two spots above Rodez in the standings and six points ahead however, this could prove to be a season-changing result for both Rodez and Lille.

Paris 1 - 3 PSG

The Parisienne derby took place this weekend but Paris FC once again could not overcome their neighbours Paris Saint-Germain. Linda Sällström gave Paris some hope in the sixth minute when she showed a striker's instinct to score her eighth goal of the season but Paulina Dudek equalised for PSG in the 15th minute after a well-worked free kick by the visitors. Kadidiatou Diani then continued her rich vein of form by putting PSG ahead in the 40th minute after she converted Wang Shuang's corner kick. Diani then made sure of the points in the 70th minute after she picked up Wang's pass, rounded the goalkeeper and then finished into an empty net.

This loss is another blow for Paris who, after losing last week and not winning this week, are now in fourth, falling further and further away from the top two teams. PSG on the other hand, pick up another win to stay within touching distance of current league leaders Olympique Lyonnais.

Fleury 91 2 - 1 Metz

FC Fleury 91 and FC Metz faced off against each other this weekend and Fleury bounced back from last weekend's loss to win two-one over their opponents. Amelie Delabre gave Metz and early lead after a good cross in picked her out at the back post in the eighth minute. Fleury drew level in the 23rd minute when Marie-Charlotte Léger got on the end of Rachel Corboz' long ball over the top. Melissa Roy then completed the comeback in stoppage time of the first half as Metz failed to clear their lines during a corner and Roy was on hand to tuck the ball away from close range. Fleury dominated Metz in the second half but could not find the third goal that would have secured their earlier. Instead, they had to wait until the final whistle to blow before they could celebrate their win.

The result sees FC Metz slip back into the relegation zone after moving out of it last weekend but they still have a five point advantage over Rodez. Fleury remain in sixth but will be happy to have arrested their poor run of form and put even more distance between themselves and the bottom of the table.

Soyaux 0 - 6 OL

Olympique Lyonnais continue to roll over most of the league, this time it was ASJ Soyaux who had no answers for the talent within the OL squad. Shanice van de Sanden got things started for the visitors 10th minute when she found the bottom far corner with a smart finish. Amel Majri, who is having a great season, then made it two in the 21st minute after she half-volleyed a cross into the box towards her. Dzsenifer Marozsán then converted a penalty kick in the 30th minute and then Ada Hegerberg scored her 11th goal of the season in the 65th minute. Eugénie Le Sommer​​​​​​​ scored the fifth as she got on the end of Hegerberg's nod on and the Norwegian then finished things off in the 78th minute with a clinical header.

OL continue to top the table, having won 12 of their 13 games so far this season. They have only dropped points against Paris Saint-Germain but at the rate they are currently going, that could end up being the only points they drop this season. Soyaux move down into ninth with this loss but they will know their season will not hinge on matches like this, they have to pick up points against teams in and around them in the table to stay in the top flight for another season.

Bordeaux 2 - 2 Montpellier

Montpellier HSC's run of wins came to an end this weekend away to FC Girondins de Bordeaux as they battled away to a two-two draw. Viviane Asseyi scored the first of her brace in the 11th minute and then put Bordeaux up by two in the 29th minute after some chaos inside the area from Claire Lavogez' corner. Janice Cayman pulled one goal back for Montpellier in the 39th minute when she raced on to Anouk Dekker's long ball over the top and chipped the goalkeeper. Sarah Puntigam then scored a somewhat fortuitous equaliser in the 65th minute when her free kick went all the way through without a touch and beat the goalkeeper. Both teams created plenty of chances but ultimately could not find the winner that would propel them up the table.

Bordeaux move up into fifth and are level on points with Paris after this round of matches. They are also eight points clear of the relegation zone and will look to maintain that for the rest of the season. Montpellier move back into third despite the draw and can still believe in possibly catching the top two teams as the season goes on.

Dijon 1 - 1 Guingamp

Dijon FCO and En Avant de Guingamp also could not find a winner between them and ended up scoring one goal a piece. Adélie Fourre thought she had given Guingamp a deserved lead in the 56th minute but Laura Bouillot brought Dijon back into the game two minutes later after some good work between Kenza Dali and ​​​​​​​Léa Declercq created some space that Bouillot used to score.

This result helps Dijon who move up the table into eighth but Guingamp have not won in four games and slide down into seventh, one point above Dijon.