The Warm Down: Frustration for Newcastle and Benitez after Chelsea defeat 

The word frustration and Newcastle United goes hand in hand as they are a club which can leave any football fan scratching their head as to how and why, every season, there is the same story at St James’s Park of unfulfilled promises.

On Saturday, it was another day where the Toon Army left Stamford Bridge wondering what could’ve been the result of the same match if there was more support from the club hierarchy after a 2-1 narrow defeat against Chelsea.

Pressure increase on Ashley to invest

Mike Ashley is probably one of the most hated people in Tyneside, and there are reasons for that of course.

It's believed that Ashley is not serious about the future of the football club, and they are absolutely right to think that considering the fact that since getting promoted in 2016-17 seasons, the Magpies net spend is £6 million, which is considerably lower to fellow relegation contenders such as Huddersfield Town, who have already spent more than £100 million during the same duration.

After witnessing frustrating at the end of every transfer window, manager Rafa Benitez conceded last month that it will be a miracle if the Magpies will stay in the Premier League next season with literally no support from the club owner.

On the other hand, Ashley’s camp keeps informing the media that he is not investing in the club because there are advanced talks in place for the club’s potential sale.

However, with only half of the January transfer window remaining, the pressure is surely increasing on Ashley after series of poor results to help the team, as a relegation will be a massive blow, not only for Newcastle as a football club but for his own prospect of selling something he is trying to get rid of for a very long time.

Impressive youngsters give hope

Manager Benitez has talked about improving training facilities at the club which can help in grooming youngsters at a rapid pace.

On Saturday, the Spaniard opted to start with two youngsters in the middle of the park in a big match against potential top-four contenders in Chelsea in the absence of experienced duo of Mo Diame and Jonjo Shelvey in Isaac Hayden and Shane Longstaff, and their performances were very impressive.

With two more matches coming up against top six sides, Hayden and Longstaff’s performance will have given Benitez and Newcastle fans some hope regarding the club future.