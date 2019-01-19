The Warm Down: Seven wins from seven for Solskjaer as Seagulls left to reflect on key decisions

First half goals from Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford gave Manchester United victory at home to Brighton and Hove Albion, despite Pascal Gross’ second goal of the season and some late pressure from the Seagulls.

Pogba dusted himself down and converted a 27th minute penalty after the Frenchman himself was fouled by Brighton full-back Gaetan Bong. The Seagulls then had a golden chance to equalise when top scorer Glenn Murray fired wide when well-placed, after Solly March’s intelligent pass in behind the United backline.

Rashford continued his goal scoring form with a strike inside the box which flew past Brighton ‘keeper David Button into the top corner, and gave United a two goal lead going into half time.

Midway through the second half, Gross halved the deficit. Davy Propper curled in a cross with the outside of his boot, and the German’s shot went in off the bar to give the Seagulls hope going into the last 20 minutes of the game. Brighton pushed hard for the equaliser and sent Shane Duffy up front for the last ten minutes, but couldn’t quite grab the second goal that would’ve given them the point they ultimately deserved.

Despite some late pressure from Chris Hughton’s men, the Red Devil’s held on to secure their seventh win in a row.

Dunk and Duffy outstanding for the Seagulls

Brighton centre back pairing Lewis Dunk and Shane Duffy again proved how pivotal they are to the Seagulls’ hopes of securing a third Premier League season, with some classy defending and vision when playing out from the back.

England international Dunk is the more comfortable on the ball of the two, but both compliment each other very well. The 27 year old won six of his eight duels, and had pass completion of 87%, which demonstrates his ability on the ball and his reliability when defending his own goal.

His partner Duffy has the most headed clearances in the Premier League with 96, and won eight of his 11 duels in the battle with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team.

Rashford shining under Solskjaer

United striker Marcus Rashford has found his form since the arrival of Solskjaer, with six goals in his last ten games. The England international carried on repaying the faith that his manager has shown in him with another stunning finish in today’s game, and lead the line superbly.

Rashford is now being played in what is generally seen as his best position, and this seems to be getting the best out of him, which can only be a good thing for United.

Seagulls improving against ‘The Big Six’

Chris Hughton and his team have shown large improvements this season against the Big Six, shown in the difference in margin of defeats compared to last campaign.

Most notably, 4-0 defeats to Liverpool and Chelsea last season outlined where the Seagulls needed to improve in their second season in the Premier League. They have definitely changed this, and their last two results prove this.

A 1-0 defeat at home to league leaders Liverpool last weekend shows the progression that Brighton have made during their time in the top tier. A 2-1 defeat at Manchester United wouldn’t exactly be a negative in the fans eyes. Now they want to see them progress even more and beat the big teams away from home.