Manuel Pellegrini delighted by his side's performance but are left to rue missed chances

West ham United welcomed the Premier League Leaders Liverpool to the London Stadium seeking to put to bed their horrible last three matches which have been extensively written about especially the loss to AFC Wimbledon in the FA Cup.

Finishing 1-1 the Hammers had the better chances than the Reds. Showed terrific pace and intent and took the game to Liverpool who themselves are coming off a draw against Leicester City last time out. The Hammers boss was delighted with their display when interviewed after the match, the Chilean pointed out by saying:

“I was pleased with the performance because I thought we played a very good game, but I’m disappointed with the result because they scored a goal which was clearly offside.

Liverpool looked average at best, as Pellegrini stated, the only real threat and which was a goal, was clearly off-side from James Milner who passed the ball the Sadio Mane who then went on to scored the opening goal. Ex-Manchester City boss went on to talk about the chances they missed,

“We missed three or four chances, especially in the first 35 minutes, which could have finished the game. We missed those opportunities so we had a draw in a game which we could have won.

Chances fell to Aaron Cresswell, Chicharito and Declan rice and West Ham rightly so should off taken all three points.

We played with high pace

The Irons displayed high energy and pace, which they haven’t shown for a while in the League. They pressed Jurgen Klopp’s men, defended extremely well and kept their shape through good discipline, Pellegrini applauds his side's performance, when he said,

“We played with the pace we had shown in other games again. In the Premier League, you can’t play against anyone if you don’t play at a high pace.

“If you give time and space to players, they will make good decisions and score goals. We worked similarly tonight to we did against Arsenal, but we created more chances today. We then lost three games away from home but I think the team we saw tonight is the team we must see from now until the end of the season.”

Effective set-pieces for the Hammers

The east London side set-pieces showed that they were well worked on the training ground. Felipe Anderson’s deliveries were spot on, firstly, perfectly weighted pass to Michail Antonio’s equalising goal and Swinging the ball for Rice clear opportunity to header the ball into the back of the net.

Pellegrini stresses the point that they have been working hard on set-pieces and that they have been very focus equally in all of their matches, The Irons boss, finished his interview by stating,

“We always work hard on the set pieces, but it depends on the taker and the finisher,” he added. “You must believe me that we worked on set pieces exactly as much as we did against Bournemouth, against Wimbledon, against every team.”

Right across the board the Hammers performance deserved more than just a draw. Ryan Fredricks, Aaron Cresswell and Mark Noble just to name a few showed what they can do. But consistencey has plaque the Chilean’s side through-out the season.

The Hammers travel to face Crystal Palace next Saturday and the fans will be hoping that they carry their performance with them to Selhurst Park.