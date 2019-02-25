Newcastle United vs Burnley Preview: Both sides looking to pull further clear of relegation trouble

Burnley travel to Newcastle United looking to extend their eight-match unbeaten run in the Premier League, which has seen The Clarets enjoy their best top-flight run of form since 1966.

Newcastle have also enjoyed a recent upturn in form, winning three of their last five Premier League matches, to move themselves clear of the bottom three.

This fixture looked like it could prove pivotal to the end of season relegation picture a few weeks ago, however, with both sides form dramatically improving since the new year, a win for either could edge them ever nearer safety.

Both sides in good form

Burnley, along with Manchester United, are one of only two sides still unbeaten in the Premier League in 2019, with Sean Dyche's side winning five and drawing three of their eight games this calendar year.

The Clarets' excellent recent run was continued with an impressive 2-1 win at home to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday. That victory typified Burnley's recent resurgence, with Dyche's side back to their defensive best, and forwards Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes both adding a fifth goal in eight games.

Newcastle, meanwhile have also enjoyed an upturn in form in 2019. The Magpies have won their last three home matches in the Premier League, with vital victories over Cardiff City and Huddersfield Town coming between an impressive 2-1 win against Manchester City.

Rafa Benitez's side, with 24 goals, are the Premier League's second lowest scorers so far this season.

However, with both Salomon Rondon and Ayoze Perez on target in their 2-0 win against Huddersfield on Saturday, and club record signing Miguel Almiron looking sharp on his home debut, there are signs that Newcastle are improving in the final third.

Previous meetings

Newcastle secured a vital 2-1 against Burnley at Turf Moor back in November, with two goals inside the opening 23 minutes enough to earn Benitez's side all three points.

Both previous Premier League encounters between the sides at St James' Park have ended in draws, with a 3-3 draw in January 2015 and a 1-1 draw last season.

With both sides heading into the fixture in good form this meeting could well prove to be another even encounter between the sides.

Team News

Burnley have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their trip to Newcastle, with both Johan Berg Gudmundsson and Robbie Brady returning from recent injury troubles with substitute appearances against Tottenham.

Newcastle's Jonjo Shelvey could make a return for the first time since picking up a thigh injury in early January. Ki Sung-Yeung, Paul Dummett and Joselu all returned to the substitutes bench on Saturday after recent injury problems.