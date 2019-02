Manchester United could possibly be without ten key figures on Tuesday night when they travel to South London to face a dangerous Crystal Palace side.

United's ever-growing injury list was extended even further during their 1-1 draw to Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday, when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was forced into making all three substitutions before the interval.

Ander Herrera was the first player to make way due to an injury, then Juan Mata had to be replaced by Jesse Lingard just minutes later, who himself had to be taken off just before half-time. Despite noticeable absentees, United's form under the Norwegian has been resurgent to say the least, winning eight of their ten top flight matches under him, drawing the other two.

Palace themselves are currently enjoying a solid run of form as they are looking to make it seven games unbeaten in all competitions, and five unbeaten in the Premier League. Roy Hodgson's men are now sat six points above the drop zone, and could jump from 13th to 11th with victory against the Red Devils, providing other results go their way.

What happened the last time the sides met?

Palace departed Old Trafford with a rare point when they held United to a goalless draw earlier this season in November.

The Eagles started the day one place above the drop zone and without a win in their last seven, yet arguably deserved to come away with all three points on the day.

Palace created the better chances, notably, Cheikhou Kouyate was denied by the flag when his header found the back of the net, and Andros Townsend found himself one-on-one with David de Gea, yet could only fire wide. The home side also had their chances when Romelu Lukaku was also denied by the linesman, yet could not find their way past a solid Palace side.

Team News

Man United

Team news will be ugly viewing for United fans, as Solskjaer has admitted they will be without key players for their trip to the capital. United lost Herrera, Mata and Lingard on the weekend, whilst Marcus Rashford seemed to pick up a knock early on and did not seem to fully recover.

The United boss told the club website, "Well, the three we had to take off [Herrera, Lingard, Mata], they're not going to be ready...As for Rashy [Marcus Rashford], we're going to work on him for as long as we can to see if he gets ready”

Solskjaer admitted that Matteo Darmian, Phil Jones, Antonio Valenica and Anthony Martial will be absent, whilst Marcos Rojo is questionable.

Embed from Getty Images

Crystal Palace

Palace's injury list is very slim compared to their oppositions, yet will still be without a couple of key figures. Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who was absent for Palace's 4-1 victory at the King Power Stadium on Saturday remains sidelined, along with fellow defenders, Martin Kelly and Pape Souare. Connor Wickham and Julian Speroni are still unavailable.

Mamadou Sakho will also not be making the trip North after he picked up a knock during the defeat to Leicester, and had to be replaced by Scott Dann late on. Hodgson told the club website, "We don't know yet, he's being assessed. We have to wait and see what the diagnosis is. But he won't be playing tomorrow, that I can obviously state"

Predicted Line-ups

Crystal Palace - Guaita; Ward, Tomkins, Dann, van Aanholt; McArthur, Milivojevic, Schlupp; Townsend, Batshuayi, Zaha.

Man United - De Gea; Young, Smalling, Lindelof, Shaw; Periera, McTominay, Pogba; Sanchez, Lukaku, Rashford.