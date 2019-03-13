SWPL 1 week 3 review: Glasgow City, Hibernian and Rangers continue unbeaten starts

Glasgow City, Hibernian and Rangers all continued their unbeaten starts to the season: City beat Stirling University 5–1, Hibernian picked up all three points in a 4–0 triumph over Motherwell, while Rangers came back from behind to beat Forfar Farmington 2–1. Elsewhere, Spartans lost 5–1 to Celtic.

Gemma Mason gave Stirling University a shock lead in the 42nd minute with a header following a corner, but the hosts responded less than one minute later through Scotland international Hayley Lauder, who levelled proceedings with a great strike from inside the box. The home side extended their lead five minutes later, when Lauder's cross was turned into her own net by Stirling defender Demi-Lee Falconer. Kirsty Howat, who currently leads the SWPL 1 in goals with five, then got her second of the match in the 87th minute, when she tapped home Nicola Docherty's cross. One minute later, it was Clare Shine's turn to get on the scoresheet: the Republic of Ireland international, who rejoined City last week, lobbed the ball over goalkeeper Chloe Logan to seal yet another win for the Scottish champions.

The visitors, who are currently third on the table, took the lead after nine minutes through Sarah Ewens, who headed home from a Kirsty McLaughlin corner. The two combined again in the 15th minute to make it 2–0, when Ewens slotted the ball home past goalkeeper Rachel Harrison following a free-kick from McLaughlin. Celtic found a third through Chloe Craig in the 79th minute, but Spartans pulled one back ten minutes later, when Scotland U19 international Michaela McAlonie nodded home a free-kick. Any hopes of a Spartans comeback were ended in the 92nd minute, when Kathleen McGovern headed in from another McLaughlin free-kick, and Craig got her second four minutes later, with McLaughlin once again providing the assist.

Things did not start off well for Rangers, as Forfar Farmington took the lead in the 24th minute through Danni McGinley, who fired a low drive into the bottom corner of Jade Baillie's net; less than four minutes later, the hosts were awarded a penalty, but Fiona McNicoll made a great save to deny Jade Gallon and to keep Forfar Farmington ahead at the break. Rangers eventually got their equaliser in the 60th minute, when Chantelle Brown sent a cross in and Gallon was there to finish from 6 yards out. Brown then got on the scoresheet herself in the 82nd minute, when her angled shot found the back of the net, securing an important three points for her side.

The visitors broke the deadlock in the 43rd minute, when Rachael Small got on the end of a Jamie-Lee Napier cross. Hibernian were on the front foot in the second half, with Napier looking particularly lively up front. Small and Napier were involved again in the second goal, which was scored by Lauren Davidson in the 65th minute. Six minutes later, Shannon Leishman won a corner, and Small scored directly from it. The fourth and final goal of the game came in the 81st minute from a Kirsten Reilly free-kick – her second free-kick goal in as many SWPL 1 games.