Emery: "It's a good result but we know it's going to be very difficult there"

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has said he believes his team could have left Thursday night with a bigger scoreline.

A 2-0 win at home to Napoli puts Arsenal in a great position to make it back-to-back Europa League semi-final appearances, but with the Gunners now heading to Italy next week and playing at the San Paolo, one of the most intimidating places in football, two goals might just not be enough to progress to the final four.

Speaking to the press, Emery said: “We know the first leg today was very important for us to take a good result and good feeling with our supporters in this competition. We deserved this result. It was two very different times.

“It's a good result but we know it's going to be very difficult there. Their performances at home are usually very, very strong this season. They are going to use all their possibilities, their attacking possibilities to come back.”

Ramsey stands out

Aaron Ramsey and Lucas Torreira goals in the first-half secured Arsenal a 2-0 advantage going into next week’s crucial second-leg tie against the Serie A side, and with the Gunners away from being as woeful as ever, two goals might just not be enough for the north London side.

Alexandre Lacazette and Ainsley Maitland-Niles both had great chances to extend the Gunners scoreline, but both attempts were fluffed when it came to the final finish.

Emery also put huge praise on departing midfielder Ramsey, who yet again impressed after starting from the first-whistle rather than coming off the bench.

The Arsenal manager said: “(He was) Awesome. Awesome. His performance in this moment for us, he wants to do something important with us, to help us.

“I want to enjoy this moment with him. I want to do something important with him. His focus now is very much thinking on Arsenal only.”