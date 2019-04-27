SWPL 1 weeks 6 & 7 review: Glasgow City continue to dominate

Forfar Farmington lost 2–0 to Spartans, Motherwell drew with Rangers, Celtic narrowly lost to Glasgow City, while Hibernian won 3–0 against Stirling University in midweek action. Both Glasgow City and Hibernian won their following games 8–0, against Motherwell and Forfar Farmington respectively. Meanwhile, Spartans lost 1–0 to Rangers, while Celtic beat Stirling University 4–0.

Spartans picked up all three points in their midweek clash against Forfar Farmington at Station Park. The visitors started the game strongly, and they soon took the lead through Scotland U19 international Michaela McAlonie, who curled home a free-kick in just the 10th minute to set the tone of the match. Spartans added another goal in the 30th minute, but it was ruled out for offside. The second goal finally came in the 75th minute, when Kaela McDonald-Nguah successfully converted a penalty after Katie Frew had been brought down in the area to put the match beyond doubt.

Rangers came back from behind to rescue a point in Ravenscraig as Holly Napier scored late on to earn Amy McDonald's side a draw. Mhairi Fyfe opened the scoring for the hosts in the 15th minute with a low shot from 12-yards, before Lori Gardner made it two-nil with a long-range effort just two minutes later. Sarah Crilly then added a third in the 61st minute, when she curled her shot into the top corner of the net after finding herself some space inside the box. With thirty minutes remaining, it looked like the game was over. However, Rangers had other ideas. Amy Muir scored the visitors' first goal in the 84th minute, before Jade Gallon made it 3–2 less a few minutes later, when she fired a great strike past Morgan Hunter. And the comeback was complete less than two minutes later, when Holly Napier fired home following a Muir corner.

Hibernian head coach Grant Scott handed debuts to three Hibernian U23 players — Holly Aitchison, Ria McCafferty and Jade Menzies — as the Hibees beat Stirling University 3–0 in midweek action at Peffermill. After a goalless first half, it was Caitlin Michie who finally broke the deadlock for the hosts with a 35-yard effort in the 71st minute. Eight minutes later, Colette Cavanagh doubled her side's lead with a well-placed header after a cross from Rachael Small. In-form midfielder Kirsten Reilly then made it three with a header following a corner kick in the 93rd minute.

Celtic threatened to end Glasgow City's unbeaten run when they took the lead in the 31st minute through Kathleen McGovern, who slotted the ball home after being played in by Emma Black. However, McGovern received a red card just a few minutes after the restart for a challenge on Leanne Crichton, while Black scored an unfortunate own goal in the 67th minute. Clare Shine, continuing her great run of form, scored the game-winning goal in the 79th minute, when she placed the ball off the far post and into the back of the net.

Glasgow City 8–0 Motherwell

It was the Kirsty Howat show at Petershill Park as the young striker scored four first-half goals in Glasgow City's 8–0 win over Motherwell. Substitute Jordan McLintock, who came on at half-time for Howat, made it 5–0 ten minutes after the restart with a curling effort from the edge of the box. The visitors then went down to ten in the 67th minute, when Kerry Montgomery was shown a second yellow card, and defender Jenna Clark added another goal for the hosts just a minute later, when she volleyed the ball into the back of the net after Leanne Ross's free-kick had hit the post. Substitute Lara Ivanuša got her name on the scoresheet in the 76th minute, when she tapped home Glasgow City's seventh goal following a great run by Joanne Paton. The eight goal came in the 85th minute, courtesy of Clare Shine.

Forfar Farmington 0–8 Hibernian

Hibernian took the lead in the 14th minute, when Kirsty Morrison set up Jamie Lee Napier, who made no mistake from close range. Morrison got on the scoresheet herself six minutes later, when she capitalised on a defensive error. Napier got her second of the game in the 29th minute, and just four minutes later Chelsea Cornet extended Hibernian's lead even further. The visitors added a fifth in the 40th minute, when Colette Cavanagh's volley ended up on the roof of the net. Morrison scored her second just 45 seconds after the restart, once again capitalising on a defensive error. Kirsten Reilly then made it seven-nil in the 83rd minute, and Napier completed her hat-trick in the dying seconds of the game.

Spartans 0–1 Rangers

Rangers returned to winning ways as they edged out a 1–0 win over Spartans at Ainslie Park. After a goalless first half, which saw chances for both sides, it was Rangers' number ten, Jade Gallon, who broke the deadlock, scoring from close range following a defensive mistake from Dion McMahon. Gallon's goal was enough to give Rangers their third league win of the season, which lifts them up to fourth place in the SWPL 1.

Stirling University 0–4 Celtic

Celtic also returned to winning ways, as they put four against Stirling University at Ochilview Park. German forward Josephine Giard opened the scoring in the 13th minute after a cross from Sarah Ewens. Ewens got on the scoresheet herself in the 48th minute, with a great strike from outside the box. Natalie Ross' diving header from close range then found the back of the net in the 70th minute, and ten minutes later, Giard grabbed her second after great link-up play with Suzanne Mulvey.