Canaries swoop for Patrick Roberts 

Norwich City have completed their first piece of business this summer ahead of their Premier League return with the loan signing of Manchester City winger Patrick Roberts.

Back from Spain

The 22-year old spent last season at Spanish Primera Liga outfit Girona, making 19 league appearances in Catalonia.

It was a disappointing season for the team which ultimately ended in relegation but Roberts did not disgrace himself and brings a wealth of experience back to the Premier League even at his tender age.

Starting in Fulham’s academy and ultimately advancing to the first team in 2014, Roberts made the leap to the Etihad Stadium a year later to join Manchester City’s rapidly developing project but his own progress stalled with just a sole league turnout to date.

Impressive form with Celtic

However this does not tell the full story as most of Roberts' career since the transfer to the current English league Champions has been spent away from Manchester.

He joined Celtic in 2016 on loan, playing 79 games and scoring 18 goals before his departure to Girona for another loan spell in 2018.

Roberts will face competition for a starting place from Onel Hernández and Emi Buendía but he will be confident of having an instant impact in Norfolk and making his mark back in the Premier League.