 The Warm Down: Liverpool put last season's Champions League final disappointment behind them

Just a season after Liverpool's heartbreak in the Champions League final against Real Madrid, they made up for it this season with a 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Liverpool were ahead in just the second minute, when Moussa Sissoko handballed in the area, up stepped Mohammed Salah, who was injured in last season final early on and he powerfully put his effort past Hugo Lloris.

Spurs failed to create many clear chances, the closest they came was when Hueng Min Son was denied in the second half by a great save by Alisson.

The Reds made Spurs pay for not taking their chances, when substitute and semi-final hero Divock Origi struck with three minutes left of the 90 with a low driving shot into the bottom corner.

Liverpool end the season on a high

Liverpool will be glad to end the season on a high. They took the Premier League tittle race down to the wire only to lose by a point to Manchester City.

However, three weeks later they stepped up to the mark and got their hands on European football's biggest prize the Champions league, a year after being beaten by Real in the final.

Jurgen Klopp's men did not put in a typical Liverpool performance that we have seen for most of the season, but what they did do is take their chances and keep Tottenham at bay when they needed to.

Did Tottenham set up in the right way

One point that may be argued is whether Tottenham set up in the right way from the start.

They made a couple of huge decisions, the first to start Harry Kane who had just recovered from injury to lead the line and leave, Lucas Moura who stared in the semi-final second-leg on the bench.

The other big call to make was to start Harry Winks over Eric Dier and Victor Wanyama, after the midfielder was only just back from injury like Kane.

The Kane decision could have been a mistake though. As good a striker Kane, the way Tottenham played suited a more pacey striker and front three.

So maybe Moura should have been in the front three with Son, who looked the most dangerous player for Spurs.

Kane tried his best to get involved in the game, but he got no services during the game in terms of crosses into the box and only had one effort in the game which Allison saved.

The Winks decision, however, was a great call the midfielder was another of Spurs bright sparks and was confident and comfortable in possession.