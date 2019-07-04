Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo joins Celtic from Rapid Vienna

Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo was confirmed as a Celtic FC player in the late hours of Wednesday 28th June. He moved from Rapid Vienna for a fee of £3 million. The right-back will join up for the squad to play in their friendly against Stade Rennais.

Mbombo played 42 matches over all competitions contributing two goals and five assists. Images of Mbombo having a tour of Celtic Park had surfaced on social media, this immediately got Celtic fans excited and left them wanting to know more immediately.

Replacement for Kieran Tierney?

Many fans have taken to social media to voice their opinion on the new signing, most don't know much about the full back. The fans seem to be worrying that he may be replacing Kieran Tierney, after the rumours that he will be joining Arsenal.

"I didn't ask if Kieran Tierney was going to stay or not," the defender made it very clear in his press conference that it didn't matter if Tierney was going to be at the club or not when he made his decision.

Celtic are short on defensive players after letting Lustig, Boyata and Izaguirre left for free at the end of last season. The Belgian full-back will look to make a statement and prove that he is worthy of game time.

Mbombo has already made a statement against Rangers.

Mbombo faced up against Rangers FC in the Europa League last season. He was involved in a bust-up which saw Morelos going to ground after a robust challenge from the Belgian.

He is a confident player who looks to get himself playing as much football as he can and believes that the qualities he will bring to the team will benefit both him and Celtic.

He told the fans in his press conference "I'm an offensive player so I like to have the ball. Celtic are also a team that like to play football. That's a good thing for my qualities."