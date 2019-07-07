Chelsea's Fikayo Tomori a target for Burnley 

Chelsea's Fikayo Tomori is a target for Burnley to replace the in demand James Tarkowski.

This is according to The Sun, who say that Tomori is one of many defenders that the Clarets are targeting to replace the in-demand Tarkowski.

Reports suggest that Burnley would be hoping to pay only £15 million for the Blues defender, who spent last season on loan at Derby County under Frank Lampard.

The 23-year-old played 47 times for the Rams, having also enjoyed loan spells at Brighton and Hull between 2017 and 2018.

Tomori, alongside Mason Mount were two Chelsea loanees that impressed Lampard at Derby last season, and following the Blues legend's appointment at Stamford Bridge and a transfer ban looming, an addition of youth into the first team set-up will be seen.

Frank Lampard not keen on selling the Chelsea youngsters

Speaking in his first press conference as Chelsea manager, Lampard spoke about the importance of youth and his desire to use youngsters in his squad this season including the likes of Mount and Tomori.

Lampard said: “I was fortunate enough to work with Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori last year, their attitudes stood out well.

“The fact they came through the academy here – you could see it in how they held themselves, how they train, their manners off the pitch so that’s what I want to see.

“I want to work with those players, I want to dangle the carrot. Can you work hard, can you compete, can you get in the team? I was that young player a very long time ago.

“Seeing work put into academy seeing the work from top, investment into academy, the want and desire to see it succeed, on the ground the coaching staff trying to bring players into first-team and then the players themselves.

"The one thing you want is the feeling that you can get into the first team, the feeling that the road that divides the academy to main building, is a road you can cross."