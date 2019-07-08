Laurentiu Branescu joins Kilmarnock from Juventus

Kilmarnock FC have announced the signing of Romanian goalkeeper Laurentiu Branescu on a season-long loan from Italian giants Juventus.

New Killie boss Angelo Alessio has utilised his contacts from his time as assistant coach to Antonio Conte at Juve to secure the services of the six foot five shot-stopper.

A well-travelled player

Despite being just 25 years of age, Branescu has played in four different countries, not including Scotland.

Branescu began his career in his homeland of Romania before signing for Juve. He then enjoyed loan spells in Croatia, Cyprus and Lithuania before signing on the dotted line for the Rugby Park side.

Backup or starter?

It is hard to tell whether or not the Romanian will be a starter for the Ayrshire side or if he will provide back-up to Jamie MacDonald.

Killie fans will be hoping that when he is given a chance he can make a similar impact to previous loanee goalkeeper, Daniel Bachmann.

Bachmann, who was signed on loan from Watford by ex Killie boss and current Scotland National Team boss Steve Clarke, played a pivotal part in helping Killie secure 3rd place in the 2018-19 season and Branescu is aiming to make a similar impact.

Speaking to Killie's website, Branescu said: "I am very glad to be here and I hope I can play my part in the club enjoying another great season.

"I've been made to feel very welcome so far and I can't wait to play in front of the Killie fans."

Killie fans may get their first glimpse of Branescu on Thursday 11th of July when they take on Connah's Quay Nomads in the Europa League.

Branescu may very well be the first of several new signings in the door at Rugby Park in the next couple of days. The Ayrshire outfit currently have ex-Bolton captain David Wheater on trial, as well as ex Preston playmaker Ben Pringle and Derby County winger Kellan Gordon.