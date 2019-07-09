Liverpool determined to land Champions League hero Divock Origi to a new contract

Liverpool will begin to ramp up their efforts to land their Champions League hero Divock Origi to a new deal with the club desperate to secure the services of their European hero - whose contract expires next summer.

Origi has already secured himself legendary status amongst the Anfield faithful following an extraordinary second-half of the season that culminated with a number of vital goals towards the climax of the previous campaign.

The Reds hero returned to Melwood on Monday to begin pre-season training with only one year remaining on his current deal which could mean Origi could leave the Reds as a free agent following in the recent footsteps of Daniel Sturridge, Alberto Moreno and Emre Can.

However, Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp is determined to convince Origi to re-commit his future and continue on from his inspiring story last season.

The journey of all journeys

The Belgian began his rollercoaster journey with Klopp in 2015 and got off to a promising start that included important goals home and away to Borussia Dortmund only to suffer a serious injury which badly affected his future prospects under the German manager.

Origi was then shipped off to the Bundesliga for a season and went on to endure a nightmare loan period at Wolfsburg that looked to have all but ended the striker's time on Merseyside with numerous Premier League clubs - including Huddersfield Town - showing interest.

He then became a regular understudy to Liverpool's devastating front three and had limited game time before making his first Premier League appearance against Everton that resulted in a 97th-minute derby winner.

The jubilation didn't halt there, Origi went on to thunder home more memorable goals against Newcastle United, Barcelona and of course that pulsating finish against Tottenham Hotspurs that secured Liverpool their sixth European Cup in Madrid - and now Klopp wants him to remain in his long term success plans.

Staying put

There have been reports in Spain of interest in Origi from La Liga side Real Betis but talks of a new deal began shortly after the Champions League final and with the forward back in training already it is hoped that an announcement will be made soon.

Liverpool have maintained a firm stance on the clarity that Origi will be retained with the club for another season and will resist any offers that are put towards them. Following the departure of Sturridge, only Rhian Brewster and Origi can fulfil cover to Roberto Firmino who is expected to miss the majority of pre-season training after winning the Copa America with his national side Brazil on Monday.