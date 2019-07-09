Zimmermann next to pen new deal at Norwich 

Norwich City's giant central defender, Christoph Zimmermann, is the latest in a long line of Canaries to be granted contract extensions during pre-season.

The 26-year old captained Norwich for the majority of the second half of the campaign and forged a commanding partnership with defensive partner Ben Godfrey as the Canaries strolled to the Championship title.

Zimmermann's new deal will keep him at the club until at least Summer 2023 with all but one (and three substitutes) from the starting eleven on the final day of the season against Aston Villa celebrating new deals at the club.

79 league matches, 26 clean sheets

The German joined Norwich on a free transfer two years ago from Borussia Dortmund's second team and has been a mainstay of the Norwich squad ever since, racking up almost a century of appearances in a duo of seasons.

Zimmermann helped keep 13 clean sheets in 39 league appearances during his debut season, whilst Norwich won just one game when he wasn't on the pitch. The composed defender was also particularly impressive in the FA Cup when he helped his side keep another clean sheet against a Chelsea side that included the likes of Pedro, Willian and Alvaro Morata.

Despite his impressive start to life at Carrow Road, Zimmermann started just one of Norwich's opening six matches last season, keeping a clean sheet that underpinned a solitary victory in that period of matches.

However, his start against Middlesbrough on gameweek seven would mark a run of games where he would miss just one more match all season. Norwich would keep another 12 clean sheets and lose just three games throughout the rest of the campaign.

"Lots of excitement about the new season"

Zimmermann, who is likely to captain Norwich in their opening game of the season against Liverpool, told the club website how excited the players are for the new campaign but warned they must keep their feet on the ground.

“There is lots of excitement about the new season and we are really happy to be in the Premier League. But also we need to take responsibility and enjoy the games to get the right results and enough points to reach our goals.”

Despite still being just 26, Zimmermann will have a key role in an exciting but youthful defence going into the new season.