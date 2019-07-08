Norwich City: Here for a good time and a long time

This time, last year, Fulham were splashing the cash in a desperate bid to try and ensure their squad was strong enough to compete in the Premier League. Over £100 million passed out of the bank and no less than 15 players signed permanent or short-term deals. It didn't work.

So why have Norwich City seen no less than 12 players already put pen to paper this summer? Because they are planning for this season and the future...

Matching style with substance

The difference between Fulham and Norwich is that only three of those 12 players are new faces. The Canaries have not yet spent a penny, bringing in Josip Drmic on a free transfer and snapping up the services of Ralf Fahrmann and Patrick Roberts on temporary deals.

Norwich stunned the Championship last season, not just by achieving promotion, but the fascinating brand of free-flowing football that engaged everyone that watched them.

Their style of play will suit the Premier League, albeit there will be question marks over whether Norwich can maintain such a standard of football against the top teams in the country.

But one thing is for sure, this squad will go into the new season full of confidence after their last campaign, added to by this string of contract renewals.

In fact, Mario Vrancic and Alex Tettey are the only players with contracts due to run out over the next 12 months and rumours suggest that at least the former will also put pen to paper very soon.

Familiar faces, fresh deals

The situation can surely only be win-win for Norwich. The continuing development of the team bond looks secure for the near future with Norwich set to have a core squad for years to come, whether that is in the Premier League or, worst case scenario, The Championship.

At the back, goalkeeper Tim Krul and defender Timm Klose have put pen to paper on new deals, as has one of the most talented centre-backs in the country, 21-year old Ben Godfrey. And there is no need to worry about flying full-backs Jamal Lewis and Max Aarons as the two young sensations signed new deals until June 2023 back in October.

Further forward, no less than six midfielders and attackers have put pen to paper on new contracts. Kenny McLean, Marco Stiepermann, Onel Hernandez, Todd Cantwell, Teemu Pukki and, most recently, Emi Buendia have all committed their futures. A lot of talent in that list alone.

Yet Norwich, who announced at the start of the transfer window that they would not be digging deep into their pockets, have also seemingly done the right thing by bringing in a handful of new faces to provide extra quality and competition for places.

Could this be the foundation that secures Norwich's Premier League status for years to come?