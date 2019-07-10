Joe Lewis confirmed as new Dons skipper

Aberdeen FC have today confirmed that goalkeeper Joe Lewis is the new club captain.

The 31-year old, who joined the Reds from Cardiff City in 2016, assumes the role from Graeme Shinnie, who completed his move to English Championship side Derby County earlier this summer.

A stalwart between the sticks

Lewis, who has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in Scotland with 47 clean sheets in 137 appearances, has already been wearing the armband in pre season over the last few weeks.

He will lead the team out as club captain for the first time at Pittodrie on Thursday night when Aberdeen take on Finnish outfit RoPS Rovaniemi in the first leg of their first-round Europa League qualifier.

Speaking to RedTV ahead of Thursday's clash, the stopper spoke of his delight in his new role.

“I am really proud. It is a great honour to be a captain of Aberdeen. It is a fantastic football club with a great history. Hopefully I can be a captain that creates some history with this team."

An obvious choice

Lewis also told RedTV about why manager Derek McInnes decided to hand him the armband.

He said: "There are a few people in the squad who could have been chosen after Graeme left. The gaffer just said he likes how I am in the changing room and around the lads. He said I was the obvious choice for him.

“So I was very pleased to have that from the manager, it is very pleasing that he thinks of me like that."

The goalkeeper will once again have to show his qualities as his side attempt to reach the group stages of the Europa League for the first time since the 2007/08 season.

The Dons will hope to secure a strong first-leg lead against RoPs this week before travelling to Finland for the return fixture in eight days time.