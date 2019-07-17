Striker Declan McManus joins Falkirk on loan

Falkirk have secured the services of striker Declan McManus on a season-long loan deal from Premiership side Ross County.

The 24-year-old becomes Ray McKinnon's thirteen signing of the summer as he prepares to try and get the Bairns out of League 1.

Another Scottish club

McManus is no stranger to football in Scotland. He started his career with Aberdeen, however he failed to really make his mark at Pittodrie.

He was sent on loan to Alloa and Morton during his time at the Dons and it was with the Cappielow side where he really began to impress.

McManus scored 11 goals in 19 games during his second loan spell at the Ton and his fantastic form earned him a move to Fleetwood Town but again, he failed to make his mark in England and a series of loan moves followed.

The forward made a return to Greenock on loan and then spent time on loan with Raith Rovers, where he worked with current boss McKinnon, before joining Fife rivals Dunfermline.

He will be hoping he can rediscover his early Morton form and help fire the Bairns back into the Championship at the first time of asking.

Added incentive

There is an added incentive for the former Scotland Under-21 international to really strive to succeed and do well at his time with the Bairns because if he does he knows he will be returning to a strong Ross County side.

However, there is a worry that if he fails to deliver then it may be a case of finding yet another club - and at 24 years of age, career stability surely has to be a priority for McManus.

Bairns boss McKinnon has absolutely no doubts that his new addition has what it takes and he insists he will be a great addition to the squad. Speaking to Falkirk FC, McKinnon said: "Declan is a player I’ve had my eye on for a number of weeks since learning of his availability. He’s had great experience at this level and knows how to score goals.

"It’s a deal that’s taken a while to complete, but I know Declan will bring a different dimension to our attack for this season. He has the pace and ability to really hurt teams.

“He also has great versatility being able to play through the middle out wide, something that I’ve already stressed will be important with the smaller squad we are running this year.”