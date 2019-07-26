Reading vs Chelsea Preview: Lampard takes charge for the first time in England as Chelsea manager 

Chelsea are back in England after their Japanese pre-season adventures ended on Tuesday.

They made an impressive statement after beating Barcelona 2-1 in the Rakuten Cup. That game was the first time in which we got a glimpse of what Frank Lampard was trying to implement into his Chelsea squad.

Their next preseason game is on Sunday against Reading in Berkshire.

Still three games before Premier League return

The Chelsea manager will want to continue this winning momentum, and therefore could field a fairly strong side against the Championship side.

After this game, the Blues have two more pre-season games before their opening Premier League game against Manchester United.

They travel to RB Salzburg, and then Borussia Monchengladbach before their trip to Old Trafford.

The Royals are a little ahead of Chelsea in terms of their preparation for the new season. This is due to the fact that the Championship season starts a week sooner than the Premier League season.

Reading also come into this game on the back of a win in pre-season, after they beat League One side Peterborough 4-2 at the Madejski Stadium earlier this week.

Team News

Chelsea will be without the likes of Antonio Rudiger, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Callum Hudson-Odoi as all are recovering from long term injuries.

It is unknown whether Lampard will include Ngolo Kante in the squad for Sunday, but at this moment it is unlikely.

Reading will have pretty much their full squad for this encounter on Sunday.

New signing Matt Miazga will most likely play against his parent club on Sunday, after completing his loan move to Reading from Chelsea earlier this week.

Predicted line ups

Reading possible starting lineup: Virginia; Yiadom, Moore, McIntyre, Blackett; Rinomhota, Swift, Barrett, Olise; Barrow, Meite.

Chelsea possible starting lineup: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Zouma, Emerson; Jorginho, Kovacic; Pedro, Mount, Pulisic; Giroud.

Flashback to a famous encounter between these two sides

The meeting between these two sides in the Premier League in 2013 produced a four-goal thriller at the Madejski Stadium.

Goals from Juan Mata and new Chelsea manager Frank Lampard put Chelsea in command of the game.

But a Brian McDermott inspired substitution lifted Reading, and they produced a late comeback to nick a 2-2 draw - Adam le Fondre scored two late goals to stun Chelsea and snatch a point for the Royals.