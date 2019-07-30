Philip Billing becomes Cherries' latest signing

Bournemouth have confirmed the signing of Philip Billing from Huddersfield Town for a fee of £15million, with the midfielder becoming their fourth recruit since the end of last season.

The Danish under-21 international, who has spent the past five seasons between the Premier League and Championship at the newly relegated Terriers, will bolster Bournemouth's midfield options and offer another dash of Premier League nous to the ranks.

He chipped in with five league goals in his 81 league appearances for the Yorkshire club but his role in the side is more about being a steady and reliable figure who makes others tick.

Standing at six foot four inches, he could also prove a valuable asset at set pieces, at either end of the pitch.

Early days

Billing's career began in his native Denmark, signing youth contract terms at Danish Superliga team Esbjerg, where he plied his trade until he was snapped up by the Terriers in the summer of 2013.

Later that year, he agreed a four-year professional contract at his new club and he made his first team debut the following April in a 2-0 home defeat at the hands of Leicester City.

Breakthrough

His breakthrough would not come for a further 18 months when he started for the club for the first time in a 2-2 draw with Reading in November 2015 at 19 years of age.

That same season he got his first two goals in the blue and white stripes, with thunderous strikes from around 30 yards against Nottingham Forest and latterly a volley in a defeat to Cardiff City.

Career development

The Dane's reputation was steadily growing, and he was honoured with the Terriers' young player of the year award at the end of the 2016-17 season. It was a memorable campaign for Billing where he played 24 games and scored twice, including his goal against Cardiff City which was voted Huddersfield's goal of the season.

Billing continued to impress over the next year, getting a first call-up to Denmark's under-21 national team in August 2017 (he is also eligible to play for Nigeria at senior level) and signed a contract extension in November that year, tying him to the club for another three years until 2020.

However, following Huddersfield's relegation - a season where he was voted the club's player of the month for September 2018 - the lure of Premier League football again at Bournemouth proved too much and Billing will be back at the top level with the Cherries.

Midfield options

Still only 23, Billing will provide competition to a midfield currently already boasting the Premier League class and experience of Dan Gosling, Lewis Cook, Jefferson Lerma, Junior Stanislas, Jordon Ibe, Andrew Surman, Ryan Fraser and last season's young success story David Brooks, as well as the returning Harry Arter, who is back from his loan spell at Cardiff City.

Billing is Bournemouth's fourth addition of the transfer window, joining defenders Lloyd Kelly, Jack Stacey and Jordan Zemura in Cherries colours, and he could play a key part in Bournemouth's attempts to improve on their 14th place finish in the upcoming season. They start the season on August 10 with a home fixture against Sheffield United.