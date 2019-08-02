Newcastle confirm the signing of Willems on loan

Jetro Willems has joined Newcastle United on a season-long loan with an option to buy next summer.

The Dutch winger joins to provide competition for Paul Dummett in the left-back position which may also allow the Welshman to play in the centre of defence as part of a three.

Willems joins from Bundesliga outfit, Eintracht Frankfurt where he was an influential member of the squad for the last two seasons.

A great selection headache

Willems has shown his quality in Germany which will provide Steve Bruce with a great headache to have in terms of who starts between Dummett and Willems.

It is thought that Willems may be a better option when Bruce elects to play with wing-backs whereas Dummett may be more reliable as a full-back.

The Dutch full-back joined Joelinton and Allan Saint-Maximin in joining Bruce's new squad on Tyneside.

Willems spoke to close friends Vurnon Anita and Georginio Wijnaldum who spoke highly of the club and endorsed the move.

He said: "First of all they spoke about the fans and the atmosphere in the stadium and I have been here a few years ago and it was quite great."

Ready to get started

Willems has been linked with Newcastle nearly every transfer window since 2015 when he came to watch a game at St James' Park.

He came to watch Wijnaldum play a match for the Magpies with fellow Dutchman Anita which raised speculation that Willems was heading to Tyneside to join them.

However, it was not to be as he joined Frankfurt in 2017 when he left PSV Eindhoven.

What to expect from the Dutchman

He spoke to NUFC TV: "I have good skills and some good passes (when asked about what he can bring to the team)."

He is eager to work under Bruce and learn from his past experiences and knowledge.

He added: "He was a defender too so I can learn a lot from him and also has a lot of experiences in the Premier League.

"I hope we will work well together."