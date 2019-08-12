EFL In Numbers: Week Two

The return of the Premier League was the talking point in the footballing world this weekend, but clued up fans will know that the 'proper football' returned last week.

The 2019-20 EFL season is now two weeks old and there are already so many talking points. Why was a Hollywood star watching Portsmouth? How did a team of teenagers get on? And which sides are still boasting 100% records?

Here is a statistical overview of the weekend's biggest EFL talking points and there's no VAR or clappers in sight.

'Bolton Babes' defy The odds

A 0-0 draw at home to Coventry City doesn't sound like a result to get the pulses racing and the juices flowing. For Bolton Wanderers fans though, this result will have felt like a win.

The Trotters fielded their youngest ever side as they held the Sky Blues to a draw. Wanderers did not name a single senior player in their starting line-up, with the 11 players on the pitch at kick-off having an average age of just 19.

The starting 11 had just 13 appearances between them and included seven teenagers, five full debutants and not one player over the age of 24.

Bolton still have a mountain to climb after a summer of turmoil saw them hit with a 12-point deduction for entering administration. Thanks to the valiant efforts of their youngsters though, their fans finally have a team to be justly proud of.

Winning Addicks

Winning is a good habit to have and for Charlton Athletic it's an addiction right now. Lee Bowyer's side eased to a 3-1 victory over Stoke City on Saturday, their 22nd win in their last 33 games.

Charlton are another team who endured a summer of turmoil despite winning promotion, but have shocked many after back-to-back Championship wins. This is the first time the south-Londoners have won their opening two second-tier matches since the 1999-2000 season, where they went on to win the the title.

Whilst it's still early days, the Addicks are amongst the early pacesetters in the division after maintaining their 100% start. This was Charlton's fifth consecutive win, a feet they hadn't achieved since 2012.

In contrast, the Potters are really struggling. Manager Nathan Jones has endured a torrid start to life at the helm, winning just three of his 22 games with Stoke.

The Flying Scotsman

Lee Bullen has seen almost everything during his 12 year association with Sheffield Wednesday, but back-to-back wins to start the new campaign was a first even for him.

The Owls hadn't done this for 23 years before seeing off Barnsley on Saturday. The 2-0 win over the Tykes saw them win both their opening games for the first time since the 1996-1997 season.

Wednesday were in the Premier League back then and caretaker manager Bullen will be dreaming of leading the club back to the promised land.

The Scot has an impressive record during his three stints in temporary charge of the club, with five wins from nine games. Deadline day signing Jacob Murphy scored after just 100 seconds into his debut too, so Bullen can clearly spot a player.

Tigers Bowen For Glory

From one man who signed for a new club on deadline day, to one who many can't believe didn't. Surely the most surprising player not to move during the summer transfer window is Hull City forward Jarrod Bowen.

After scoring the opener in the Tiger's 2-1 win over Reading at the KCOM Stadium on Saturday, Bowen boasts an impressive Championship record. The 22-year-old has had a hand in 43 goals for Hull in just 90 appearances, scoring 37 and assisting six.

As for the Royals, it was another unhappy visit to this part of East Yorkshire. The Berkshire club have now gone over 25 years without winning in Hull, with their last win over the Tigers coming in March 1994. Dutch group Doop were number one back then, with the originally named modern day classic 'Doop'.

Hollywood Goal For Close

With Hollywood star Will Ferrell watching from the Fratton Park stands, Portsmouth midfield anchorman Ben Close didn't settle for being one of the other guys. Close left Tranmere 'keeper Scott Davies in the land of the lost thanks to a stunning 30 yard volley, his 11th goal in 88 appearances for Pompey.

For Rovers, it was another unhappy trip to Fratton Park where they've been left kicking and screaming since their last win there in 2001. Tranmere have now lost their last three matches on the south coast and have had a difficult start to life in League One.

Rovers won successive promotions to get to this level in a rise stranger than fiction, but after losing their opening two games they seem bewitched by League One. The same however can't be said for Portsmouth. Kenny Jackett's side have now collected 157 points since their return to the third tier in 2017, only last season's play-off winners Charlton have collected more in that time. You stay classy, Portsmouth.