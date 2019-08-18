The Warm Down: West Ham finally point as their defensive woes continue

West Ham United managed to bounce back from their opening-day loss to Manchester City and battle out a 1-1 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion, away from home.



The Hammers had a great, last-ditch opportunity to get away with all three points but Michail Antonio couldn't get enough power and his header went straight at Matthew Ryan.



But it could also be said for Brighton as between Leandro Trossard's equaliser and the final whistle, their £20m summer signing, Neil Maupay, missed two golden opportunities.



The Magpies also had a goal disallowed by VAR as Dan Burn, who assisted Trossard, was found offside.

Hammers' defensive vulnerability continues

After conceding five goals against Man City last weekend some questions were raised about West Ham's defence.



As an answer to that, Manuel Pellegrini decided to make two changes - one much needed and one very unexpected.



Arthur Masuaku replaced Aaron Cresswell at left-back, while Angelo Ogbonna came in for Fabian Balbuena next to Issa Diop. While Masuaku put in a generally good performance, Ogbonna yet again looked like a disaster waiting to happen.

The 31-year-old was made the captain of the side, but his performance was far away from a performance that would be required from a captain.



He was getting constantly caught out of position which was causing a lot of problems which, thankfully for the Hammers, Brighton weren't able to capitalise.



It's looking very likely that Masuaku will keep his starting spot, but the same cannot be said about Ogbonna, who will be yet again replaced by Balbuena for next week's game against Watford.

Manuel Lanzini's brilliance

After missing most of last season with an ACL injury he suffered during Argentina's 2018 World Cup preparations, it looks like Manuel Lanzini might be back to his old self.



There were doubts if he could replicate his old form, but currently, he looks better than ever.



The Argentina international completed five dribbles (the most out of everyone on the pitch), made four key passes and had a pass success percentage of 88%.



He also set up Javier Hernandez's opening goal with a perfectly weighted through pass after a brilliant run in which he skipped past two Brighton players with ease.



And it all came after Pellegrini decided to play him on the left side of the attack, despite Lanzini playing more centrally throughout the seasons he's been at West Ham.



Was this performance alone worth of a new contract? Possibly yes, but if he can keep his form up, he will definitely be offered a new, much improved one.