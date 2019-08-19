Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-1 Manchester United: United stunned by Neves equalising strike

finished one a piece at Molineux with both teams sharing the spoils. Ruben Neves levelled the scores from the edge of the box in the second half following a landmark goal from Anthony Martial.

Manchester United had their chance to win the game through a penalty from Paul Pogba but the Frenchman was denied by Rui Patricio who prevented the potential winner.

Moments before Neves' wonder strike, Wolverhampton Wanderers could have had a much simpler goal from the head of Raul Jimenez. A floated deep cross from midfield maestro Joao Moutinho was glanced on by the Mexican forward. Unfortunately for Wolves, it struck the inside of the post and ricocheted back to a relieved David De Gea.

The story of the game

Wolves went into the game looking like a team who were unbeaten in their last 13 games at Molineux. It was the home fans that set the real tone of the game, from the opening minutes they went to intimidate the travelling Reds.

Conor Coady mirrored the passion to put the Reds under pressure and made the first stern challenge of the game – you really could tell the tackle came from a Liverpool lad.

Just under 10 minutes into the clash, Jimenez, was the first to get forward and give the opposition defence something to think about. His slaloming run through multiple seemingly futile attempts to tackle the oncoming striker, allowed him to slip the ball out wide to Matt Doherty to win the first corner of the game - a move that excited the home fans.

In the opening exchanges it became very clear that Wolverhampton were more than happy to drop into their own half - inviting United to control the ball.

Despite the Midlands side defending with solidarity for the first half an hour. Marcus Rashford received the ball narrow from Luke Shaw. The English attacker looked as if he was sending the full back through on goal, but Martial pounced on the loose ball and hammered home with his weaker foot. His thunderous effort rocketed past a helpless Patricio's near post to make it one nil.

Following the goal, Wolves were made to look dormant. However, it became very apparent that they were becoming more and more dangerous on the break. One missed placed pass from United could have easily resulted in an equalising goal.

The turn of the half, saw the turn of the tide. A more promising move for the hosts came from a knock down from Leander Dendocker to Moutinho who managed to find Jonny Otto down the left hand side. The Spaniard's whipped cross cannoned off Jimenez and around the wrong side of the post.

A cynical challenge from record signing Harry Maguire on fresh legged Adama Traore gave Wolves a free kick in a dangerous position. Midfield maestro Moutinho floated his delivery towards the penalty spot, finding Jimenez who managed to glance his header onto the far post. Fortunately for the Red Devils, the ball came straight back towards a very relieved De Gea.

It didn't take long for Wolves to produce another chance. Yet again Moutinho was at the centre of it all. The Portuguese midfielder took a quick short corner to Diogo Jota who laid it instantly back off. Moutinho then perfectly picked out Neves on the edge of the box, who quickly shifted the ball out of his feet to guide his early goal of the season contender into the top right corner - just out of reach of the stretching Spaniard in goal.

Just as Wolverhampton were beginning to get a grip on the match, Coady clumsily brought down Pogba in the box, leaving Jon Moss with no choice but to give a penalty.

Incredibly, after a short discussion with Rashford, Pogba took a conventional run up towards the penalty spot. The Frenchman sweetly struck a powerful effort towards Patricio's right hand side. By no fault of his own, Pogba was left stunned by the Portuguese keeper's leaping save to prevent the potential winner.

The takeaways

Tony's 50th

Tonight we saw what Martial can really be capable of in a United shirt. Not only did he show his clinical side with a fantastic opening goal that his manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would have been proud of, he also showed his connection with the other forwards around him.

Is it possible that if Martial could show tonight's ruthlessness throughout the rest of the season, he could prove that he deserves that number nine shirt?

Manchester United's penalty conundrum

Despite scoring an emphatic penalty last weekend, Rashford allowed team mate Paul Pogba ahead of him in the penalty pecking order this time out.

Definitely an odd decision considering Pogba has missed four penalties in a United shirt in the last 12 months. Whereas, Rashford has scored all four of his from the spot, including one against Paris Saint Germain in the Champions League.

The indecisiveness before each penalty cannot reflect well on Solskjaer's leadership. No matter how big his ego is, surely there is no way he can allow the French midfielder to be in contention.