VAVEL's Scottish League Two Game Week Four Roundup

Stenhousemuir 1 Edinburgh City 3

Stenhousemuir’s disappointing start to the season continued with a second-half collapse to promotion-chasing Edinburgh City.

The afternoon started well as Mark McGuigan put the Warriors in front turning home a low ball into the box to put the home side up after just 7 minutes. The pressure would be kept up over the first half but were unable to add to their account by the break.

Things would swiftly turn around for Edinburgh in the second half. On 55 minutes, Blair Henderson would open his account for the league season, turning home an Alex Harris cut back.

13 minutes later, City would take the lead through Marc Laird capitalising on Stenhousemuir’s failure to clear a cross. Finally, Scott Shepherd would put the icing on the cake with a third with 13 minutes to go. The result takes Edinburgh City into second place in League Two behind Cove.

Stirling Albion 1 Cove Rangers 2

Stirling Albion scored their first league goal of the season but it wasn’t enough as Cove Rangers ran out worthy winners at Forthbank. Cove had come close early through Jamie Masson before Fraser Fyvie scored his first for the club after 27 minutes.

Once in front, Cove would fashion a pair of chances in quick succession for Mitch Megginson and Blair Yule before the half-time interval. Yule would provide the assist for Matty Smith to put Cove two up early in the second half and while Josh Peters would get Stirling back in it on 84 minutes, it would not be enough.

Stirling manager Kevin Rutkiewicz would be gracious in defeat as he told the club’s website: “We got a good goal in the last 15 minutes but Cove should have been out of sight before then. We were too respectful and it looked like we played with a bit of fear - it’s not good enough and I can only apologise to the fans.”

Cowdenbeath 3 Annan Athletic 1

Cowdenbeath were more clinical in an even game against Annan at Central Park. Robbie Buchanan would put Cowden ahead after 39 minutes, a lead they would hold through half time to the 50th minute as veteran striker Christian Nade grabbed his goal for the second game in a row to bring Annan level.

Connor Smith would restore the home team’s advantage on 69 minutes, striking high into the net from a corner. Fraser Mullen would round off the scoring on 85 minutes after Steven Swinglehurst conceded a penalty - Mullen’s penalty would be saved by Aaran Taylor but Mullen would be there to follow up on the rebound.

Albion Rovers 0 Brechin City 1

Brechin scored their first points of the season with a win over Albion at The Reigart Stadium. Brechin sacked manager Barry Smith earlier this week and caretaker boss Stevie Campbell will no doubt have been delighted to get an immediate reaction from the players

. The only goal of the game came from Paul McManus, who was able to tap in on 35 minutes. Albion would have the ball in the net from Euan East, but he would see his strike ruled out for offside. The result lifts Brechin from the bottom of League Two.

Queen’s Park 0 Elgin City 0

League Two saw it’s first nil-nil draw of the season at Hampden as the resolute defence of Queen’s Park could not be broken down by Elgin. Elgin had the better chances of the two sides but were kept at bay by some good saves from Spiders’ keeper Wullie Muir.

Queen’s Park retain their unbeaten record in the league this season, with only one goal conceded so far, as they await the trip to the league’s other unbeaten side, Cove Rangers, next weekend.