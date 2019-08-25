Wolves 1-1 Burnley: Late Jimenez penalty denies Clarets first away win

Burnley were held to a 1-1 draw by Wolves at Molineux as Nuno Espirito Santo's side earned a 97th-minute equaliser to deny the Clarets a first away win of the season.

Sean Dyche's Burnley took a deserved lead into half time with Ashley Barnes continuing his fine start to the season with another goal, but Wolves pushed for an equaliser in the second period and were eventually rewarded with a penalty converted by Raul Jimenez in the final minutes of the game.

Burnley take early control

Burnley started brightly in the blistering heat around Molineux, but it was Wolves who had the first meaningful attempt of the game with Ruben Neves firing a well-struck effort from outside the box just over the bar.

Dyche's side then came close to breaking the deadlock themselves with the inform Barnes hitting an effort just wide of Rui Patricio's goal after good work from Matthew Lowton down the right-hand side for the Clarets.

Barnes alongside strike partner Chris Wood were showing signs that they could cause problems for the Wolves defence, and it was Barnes who put Burnley into the lead on 13 minutes with a fine strike from the edge of the box, after Dwight McNeil's headed pass, to register his fourth goal of the campaign.

Burnley came close to doubling their lead a few minutes later with Ben Mee heading against the bar from a corner before Patricio clawed the rebound off the line as Wood tried to poke home.

Wolves' defence continued to struggle to handle Burnley's forward pair of Barnes and Wood, and Wood saw missed two good opportunities to extend the Clarets' lead before the break, first sending a shot just wide before being denied by Patricio when put through on goal.

Wolves seal late point

Santo's side emerged for the second half with renewed energy and intent to get back into the contest, and Jonny wasted two opportunities early in the half, first firing an effort way wide of the target before seeing his head-on deflected just wide of the target.

However, Dyche's side continued to show signs of being able to add to their tally, with Barnes again going close this time poking an effort just wide under pressure from Ryan Bennett, before Ashley Westwood's dangerous effort from 20-yards out flew just off target.

Santo sent on both Leander Dendoncker and Adama Traore as his side were continuing to be frustrated by Burnley's well-organised defence, while Dyche brought on Aaron Lennon for Johan Berg Gudmundsson after the Iceland international picked up a slight injury.

Traore sent a left-footed effort wide of the target after good work from Neves as the hosts pushed to get an equaliser against Burnley's stubborn defence before Nick Pope was forced into action getting his hands on the ball after the ball deflected off Mee.

As the game moved into five minutes of additional time Wolves came within a whisker of an equaliser as Jimenez, who had been kept largely quiet most of the game, collecting a cross before turning smartly and hitting a volley against the post.

Wolves though weren't to be denied as they were awarded a penalty after Eric Pieters clipped Jimenez in the box and the Mexico international converted the spot-kick into the right-hand corner to earn Santo's side a late point as the game ended all square.

Takeaways from the game

Whilst Dyche and Burnley will be bitterly disappointed with Wolves' late equaliser they can take much from an encouraging display away from home. For large parts, the Clarets were in control and could have easily been 3-0 in front by half time with Barnes and Wood causing plenty of problems upfront.

The Clarets defence remained solid throughout the game until the final few moments of stoppage time, with James Tarkowski and Mee again excellent at the heart of the defence, although there will be some concern over missed chances and the injury sustained to Gudmundsson.

Wolves meanwhile will be delighted to have come away from a difficult encounter with a point to keep their early unbeaten run intact. Santo will be pleased with his sides' character to manage to keep pushing and find a late equaliser especially considering they were playing away in Italy against Torino on Thursday.

However, there will be a concern that they struggled to create clear cut chances against Burnley for most of the match, and they will hope for more creativity in the coming matches.