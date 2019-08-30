Burnley vs Liverpool Preview: Clarets aiming to halt Reds winning run

Burnley, unlike last campaign, have made a promising start to the 2019/20 Premier League season and sit in sixth place in the table heading into the weekend.

Sean Dyche's side have recorded a 3-0 win against Southampton and a 1-1 draw at Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend with a narrow 2-1 defeat at Arsenal in between.

However, the Clarets, with ten changes to the side, fell to a shock 3-1 defeat at home to League 1 Sunderland in the Carabao Cup in midweek, after a very poor second-half display.

Dyche will hope that his side can respond against Liverpool with the Burnley boss set to revert back to his strongest line-up.

Liverpool meanwhile have had a perfect start to the campaign, picking up maximum points with wins against Norwich City, Southampton and Arsenal, which has extended Jurgen Klopp's sides remarkable run to 12 consecutive Premier League wins going back to the end of last season.

The Reds imperious form in their last dozen Premier League matches has seen them equal their club record of six consecutive wins away from home in the top-flight, while they have lost just one of their last 42 league games which is a record Klopp will be looking to extend.

The key players

If Burnley are going to get a positive result against Liverpool on Saturday then they will need Ashley Barnes to continue his excellent form in 2019.

The striker has already scored four Premier League goals this season and has 13 to his name this calendar year a record bettered on by Sadio Mane and Sergio Aguero. Dyche will be hoping Barnes can once again find his form to help his side achieve a surprise result.

While the Clarets attacking responsibility will largely fall on Barnes' shoulders, their defence will need to be at it's resilient best to contain Liverpool.

Both Ben Mee and James Tarkowski have had fine starts to the campaign and will be looking to keep the Reds' front three at bay.

Liverpool meanwhile will be hoping that Mane can continue his form in 2019, having registered 15 goals so far this year. The attacker alongside Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino will be looking to add to the Reds tally of nine goals in their opening three Premier League matches.

Klopp will also be hoping that both Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson can replicate their performances against Arsenal last weekend when both of Liverpool's full-backs produced a string of dangerous deliveries into the Gunners' penalty area.

Team News

Burnley are likely to be without winger Johan Berg Gudmundsson, who suffered a minor calf injury in the Clarets' draw at Wolves last time out, with Aaron Lennon likely to start on the right-hand side of midfield in his place.

The Clarets also remain without both Robbie Brady and Steven Defour as both are recovering from respective long term injury problems.

However, Danny Drinkwater, who made his debut for Burnley against Sunderland on Wednesday, could come into their Premier League squad for the first time.

Liverpool will again be without influential goalkeeper Alisson as the Brazilian recovers from an injury picked up against Norwich on the opening day of the season, with Adrian likely to start again in his absence.

Klopp will also be without Naby Keita who will not be fully fit until after the international break having sustained a muscle strain injury.

What to expect

At Turf Moor Burnley usually prove a difficult prospect for sides in the top six, with most of their matches against the Premier League's top sides at home being tight encounters.

However, Liverpool have a good record against the Clarets, losing just two of their last 16 games against Burnley in all competitions, with the Reds only dropping four of a possible 30 points against Dyche's side in their Premier League meetings to date.

Although, Burnley incidentally were the last team to inflict a defeat on Liverpool in the Premier League in the month of August, winning 2-0 despite having only around 20% possession in August 2016.