Scunthorpe United 0-1 Carlisle United: The Iron made to rue missed opportunities 

Scunthorpe United lost 1-0 at home to Carlisle United to make it five defeats in six for Paul Hursts side.

With the season in its embryonic stage, the league position of Scunthorpe shouldn’t be too concerning.

However, after being tipped by the bookies to challenge in the upper echelons of League Two, the expectations of The Irons may have changed after their struggling start.

Carlisle have also had deficiencies themselves; both clubs have conceded a combined 22 goals between them so far.

Last time out The Cumbrians played out a 2-2 draw at home to Salford City with on loan Scunthorpe striker Olufela Olomola scoring the opener.

Whereas the hosts suffered a 1-0 away defeat to Macclesfield Town.

Story of the game

In a game that lacked many clear cut opportunities, Scunthorpe enjoyed a period of first half dominance and kept the visitors locked in their own half.

Scunthorpe looked a real threat from set-pieces for the majority of the game and foraged their first opportunity 7 minutes in.

George Miller’s persistent hold up play drew a corner and an opportunity to test the Cumbrians defensive deficiencies.

Regan Slater’s whipped in corner found McCardle unmarked in the centre of the box, but his goal-bound header was blocked on the line.

The Iron continued to push forward and on 31 minutes put together a silky passing move with the final chance falling to Slater.

A fine passage of play down the right between Matty Lund and Alex Gilliead saw the latter deliver a teasing cross to Slater, but the Iron forward could only glance his header agonisingly side.

On the stroke of half-time, the home side had a strong penalty shout turned down when George Smith was adjudged to have been hacked to the ground by goalkeeper Adam Collin.

Abo Eisa latched onto the resulting chance, but his effort flew despairingly over Collin’s net.

In the second half, Scunthorpe failed to tune themselves to the passing rhythm that they found in the first half and were made to rue their missed opportunities.

Embed from Getty Images

Carlisle took an unexpected lead

After hardly tasting any goal-mouth action in the first half, the Cumbrians edged their way into the lead on the hour mark and took advantage of their first clear-cut opportunity.

A defensive lapse at the back for Scunthorpe allowed substitute Ryan Loft to breeze through, he struck with venom to power it past Rory Watson.

A despairing Scunthorpe were unable to maintain a constant wave of attacks on the visitors goal and Carlisle were ready to pounce on the counter-attack.

They demonstrated their counter attacking exploits perfectly when Harry McKirdy sprang forward with pace from a Scunthorpe corner. He slid through Mohammed Sagaf who saw his strike blocked.

Scunthorpe’s final opportunity arrived from a set-piece, Matty Lund rose highest but his powerful header reduced Collin to an impressive reaction save.

Loft’s solitary goal was enough to compound yet another defeat on Scunthorpe leaving them rooted to the foot of League Two, whilst Carlisle moved up to 18th.

Two takeaways from the match

Scunthorpe struggles in front of goal are epitomised

Scunthorpe have registered five goals in League Two this season, whilst three of those have come from veteran centre back Rory McCardle.

If they are to climb their way up the league, they need to dispatch their opportunities which is admittedly, easier said than done.

However, the recent acquisition of forward Jamie Proctor on loan from Rotherham United could prove to be the shining light pointing towards goals.

Carlisle need to create more chances

Carlisle only managed to muster two attempts on goal against a side rooted to the bottom of the league.

In fairness, up until the second half the visitors offered relatively little attacking threat and could count themselves fortunate to have claimed all three points.

This could also be viewed alternatively, the Cumbrians have managed to grind out a result after not playing particularly well, and this is an attribute that the hosts severely lack.