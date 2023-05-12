Vanarama National League Season Graded: How did each team perform?

Aldershot Town

It has been a season to forget for the Shots, finishing only five points above the relegation zone (again).

Having narrowly survived in the penultimate game, Aldershot are now set for their 11th straight National League season - after being in the division for that long, you would surely think they would have at least tried to stage an exit, but no.

The highest position they have managed is 5th, on two occasions but coming up short in the playoffs. Every other season has seen them finish within the bottom half frustratingly.

Given that, it is no surprise that it has taken three managers to secure safety. The Shots did peak to 13th in February, but from then on, it was a downward slide.

Result of the season: Aldershot Town 5-1 Halifax Town

Grade: C-

Altrincham

To say the club announced their transition from part-time to full-time last May, it has been a pretty steady first season of their 'new era', concluding comfortably in mid-table.

For the first month of games, it seemed that the Robins were stuck in second gear, failing to rack up a win until mid-September, but that was the momentum they needed to finally get their campaign back on track.

There was a period soon after when Altrincham were scoring goals for fun - eleven in just three matches, and the majority coming away from home.

An eight-game unbeaten run later followed, pushing the Manchester outfit further up the table, but they just couldn't edge much higher than mid-table before sinking back down it where they settled.

Cup competition overtook their league campaign at one point, making it to the FA Trophy semi-final before Halifax agonizingly denied them a spot at Wembley in injury time.

Result of the season: Altrincham 3-1 Woking

Grade: C

Barnet

Before the season kicked off on the 6th August, most people would have predicted the Bees to record a solid mid-table finish, but they proved all the doubters wrong, ending up in fifth.

Many looked at their first few games as a seemingly false start, reaching the summit of the National League table after four games, and remaining within the playoffs until September.

They struggled to climb back up again, but when they did, they kept on pushing and regained their top seven spot in February, in fact remaining in 5th place for every game but one after that.

And following the success of guarding that, they took to the Hive, to host local rivals Boreham Wood in the eliminator but just couldn't prevent a 2-1 defeat, with Dean Brennan's side bowing out.

Result of the season: Barnet 3-0 Chesterfield

Grade: B+

Boreham Wood

As much as this season has been quite the success for the Wood, it just wasn't to be for them in the playoffs.

Achieving in excess of 70 points is one thing but boasting the best defensive record ahead of both Wrexham and Notts County is an unbelievable statistic, and deserves full credit to Luke Garrard for what he has built over the years.

Those impressive efforts from the backline which include the likes of Jamal Fyfield, Femi Ilesamni, and Chris Bush has played a massive part in squeezing Boreham Wood into the playoffs.

Although beating Barnet away from home in the first knockout, they were cruelly denied a short journey to Wembley by Notts, who struck late in injury time and extra time to stage a superb comeback in the semi-final.

If this season is anything to go by, you can expect the Wood Army to be up there challenging for promotion to the EFL next year.

Result of the season: Barnet 1-2 Boreham Wood

Grade: B+

Bromley

It seems to be the recurring theme here of teams beginning with 'B' making the playoffs - current FA Trophy holders Bromley were able to sneak in and clinch seventh place.

They narrowly missed out last year so it seemed only right that they made the final cut this time for their Summer improvements which saw key men James Vennings and Adam Marriott coming in as just two of the signings made by Andy Woodman.

It wasn't exactly the start they wanted, initially beaten away at Wealdstone, but a decent period followed, with the Ravens losing only twice in the next eleven games, as they made divisional rivals aware of their capabilities.

There were a few wobbly patches as expected with any team, but Bromley showed resilience to fight back into winning form and claim the final playoff place, after finishing the regular season on a high, unbeaten in seven.

They extended that to eight, overcoming Woking in an unlikely eliminator win, but tired legs in extra time at Chesterfield saw them crash out at the penultimate stage.

Result of the season: Woking 1-2 Bromley

Grade: B+

Chesterfield

Such a great term for Spireites, but falling agonizingly short at the very final hurdle.

As many anticipated, the National League title fight would mostly be fought out between Wrexham, Notts County, and Chesterfield, and they weren't wrong, although the latter did find themselves dropping off in February as their inconsistency showed through for not the first time this season.

Struggling to find their feet with nine consecutive winless matches, it took a victory at Gateshead to steady the ship a bit and prevent a late drop-out of the top seven.

They did manage to stay in and finish with a great 84-point total yet absolutely nowhere near the top two.

Bromley were first up in the playoffs, and although it took an extra thirty minutes to get it over the line, the Spireites edged through to Wembley, where they would meet local rivals Notts - arguably one of the best fifth-tier Promotion Finals of all-time, a topsy-turvy contest resulted in the Magpies earning a return to the EFL after penalty shootout drama, sadly for Chesterfield, who will no doubt be title favourites in 2023/24.

Result of the season: Chesterfield 2-0 Wrexham

Grade: A

Dagenham and Redbridge

They miss out again. The same old story for the Daggers sees a Football League return a far cry from the football that is currently played at the Chigwell Construction Stadium.

Convenient to the name, a fair bit of building during the summer is vitally required by new boss Ben Strevens, after key players such as Paul McCallum, Junior Morias and Josh Walker have all departed East London.

Take one look at Dagenham's string of results this term and it is pretty simple to notice the lack of inconsistency they have presented - one moment they are unbelievably harming the title race with a win at Notts County then barely a few days later Maidenhead are putting them to the sword.

It seems almost like the only agreement within the fanbase has been the sacking of Daryl McMahon after three years at the helm.

Result of the season: Notts County 1-2 Dagenham and Redbridge

Grade: D+

Dorking Wanderers

I'm sure that if you were to ask any Dorking fan whether they are pleased with their first-ever National League season, they would all be in agreement.

While many judge a certain Welsh side to be the ones adopting a Hollywood story, you could argue that Marc White has also created one at Meadowbank.

The founder, chairman, owner, and manager White has battled against all odds to gain 12 promotions in 23 years, and I don't think even he was expecting to be one league below the EFL at this stage.

Some put Wanderers down as their relegation favourites last August, and while they flirted with the bottom four at times, they managed to finish well clear at the end, recording some excellent results across the course of the campaign.

Result of the season: Dorking Wanderers 3-1 Notts County

Grade: B

Eastleigh

We now look back on yet another nine months of regret for Eastleigh, closely missing out on a playoff place, which they occupied with three games to go.

So what went wrong for Lee Bradbury's side, you may ask? Well, first of all, a brilliant run of form was brought to an abrupt end by a shock 5-2 defeat at home to Gateshead.

That was then followed up by a loss at in-form side Torquay, who were eventually relegated anyway - the Spitfires failed to scrap up a single win after that, costing them a shot at promotion.

Boasting a superb home record, Eastleigh have only had four defeats but it is their horrendous away form that lets them down, losing thirteen.

With the Spitfires having had seventh place in their own hands, fans are likely to be frustrated at another season of fifth-tier football and will hope to have something to celebrate come this time next year.

Result of the season: Eastleigh 4-0 Dorking Wanderers

Grade: C

FC Halifax Town

After making it into the playoffs last year, Halifax fans were extremely positive about this campaign, although hampered by the managerial switch of Chris Millington for Pete Wild.

But things didn't get off to the perfect start, losing four of their opening five games, before a winning streak occurred, but unfortunately, that was only short-lived, as the Shaymen proceeded to concede four and five, respectively to Woking and Aldershot.

However, their time inside the bottom four fired up a response - Town would revive their season with various positive results.

Adding to that, the feel-good factor came alive again through a brilliant run in the FA Trophy, a penalty shootout victory seeing them through to Sunday's final, while they ended the league campaign on a high, slaying champions-elect Wrexham and finishing eight unbeaten.

Result of the season: FC Halifax Town 3-1 Wrexham

Grade: B

Gateshead

Like Town, Gateshead have also fought hard to make it to Wembley, where they will play this weekend, having also recorded a penalty shootout triumph, against Barnet.

And in terms of league position, it doesn't look too shabby at all.

Upon promotion back to the fifth tier, the Heed struggled to defy the expectations of a low finish, sinking to the foot of the table by December.

However, Mike Williamson plucked an escape out of nowhere, piecing together an eight-game unbeaten run, which ultimately helped them claim safety in brilliant fashion.

Post on social media choosing to include the Gateshead boss in 'manager of the season' discussions says it all really - never write off the Heed.

Result of the season: York City 0-3 Gateshead

Grade: C+

Maidenhead United

The Magpies' 2022/23 record of losing nearly half of their games doesn't give a promising look, but fans can safely say they will be playing National League football next season but only by tight margins.

However, many teams in the division hold the embarrassment of being 'Devonshired', including the likes of Chesterfield, Bromley, and Woking.

Maidenhead battled at the bottom throughout the season, but could have felt too secure at a stage when they rose to mid-table, only to come toppling back down again, and avoid relegation by minimal points on the final day.

Result of the season: Chesterfield 1-2 Maidenhead United

Grade: D

Maidstone United

It has been nothing short of a horror season for Maidstone United, despite believing their National League South win could lead to great things.

Well, the only story you need to know is that it didn't. In fact, it was only a short stop-over for the Stones in this division as they return to regional football in August.

United were hopeful after losing just two of their opening six fixtures, but the triplet of victories they got within that early period would contribute over half of their total season wins.

Five. Maidstone United won just five games, reflecting their relegation that was inevitably confirmed in early April - a shocking record of four points tallied up in the calendar year 2023 left them no choice but to let fate take its course.

Result of the season: Aldershot Town 1-3 Maidstone United

Grade: F

Notts County

It has been one hell of a campaign for Notts County, collecting over 100 points throughout the course of the season.

You would have thought that would be more than enough for automatic promotion, but no, big spenders Wrexham managed to match their quality and edge them on 111 points, four clear of the Magpies.

While there was frustration and disappointment that County weren't able to clinch the league under the leadership of Luke Williams, you have to award credit to both the top two teams for putting on such an enthralling title race which has entertained all over the world.

However, there was one more shot at promotion for Notts, through the playoffs. An epic semi-final saw them score right at the end of the ninety and extra time to overturn a 2-0 first-half deficit against Boreham Wood.

In the Wembley final against Chesterfield, they were again looking to be down and out, but once more, a late, late goal pumped life back into the game, which they went on to triumph on penalties, earning a return to the EFL.

Overall, it was nothing short of an incredible season for Notts County, who were only defeated three times!

Result of the season: Chesterfield 2-2 Notts County (3-4 on penalties)

Grade: A*

Oldham Athletic

The ex-Premier League club have had a pretty average season following their first-ever relegation into non-league.

Oldham legend John Sheridan was the man to take the club forward into the new era of ownership, and he might have slightly underestimated a very strong National League, leading to his departure after only ten games.

David Unsworth acted as his replacement, and despite dropping as low as 20th, he soon forced improvement out of the side, achieving impressive victories over playoff sides and eventually ending up in 12th place after a successful second half of the season.

Result of the season: Dorking Wanderers 1-5 Oldham Athletic

Grade: C

Scunthorpe United

Scunthorpe accompanied Oldham in relegation from the Football League and equally weren't ready for the surprise that this division sprung on them, instantly sending them into the bottom four.

An opening-day win against Yeovil was followed up by six straight defeats, setting the tone for what was to come.

Ultimately, it was a matter of just eight wins for the Iron, and while some thought the major recruitment drive in January would see them safe, that was far from the case.

In fact, following the mid-term addition of six new players, Scunthorpe recorded three wins prior to the confirmation of their second successive relegation, to the National League North.

Result of the season: Scunthorpe United 4-1 Wealdstone

Grade: F

Solihull Moors

Solihull Moors' season has quite literally been the definition of average. In fact, it has been pretty underwhelming, considering they made it to the playoff final last year.

Many pre-season predictions saw Moors as a certain playoff side, but this time, it has been a downhill slide.

Beginning with a few good results, things looked bright for Neal Ardley's side but by Christmas, they were out of the top seven, and it got worse with star players making way, leaving Solihull to record a 15th-place finish, their lowest since 2018.

Result of the season: York City 2-3 Solihull Moors

Grade: D

Southend United

Based on the on-the-pitch situation at Roots Hall, 2022/23 hasn't been too shabby, with the Blues so narrowly missing out on a playoff place.

However, it is necessary to note that ownership troubles have hampered the progress of Southend United, and most football fans will continue to live in hope that the Shrimpers survive these tough times and rise back to where they belong, in the Football League.

Watched by one of the highest average home crowds in the division (6,057), Southend have put on quite the show, taking time to get into the groove before unleashing into eleven games without defeat.

There was slight inconsistency for the remainder of the campaign but an awful patch in March saw them become bottom of the form table, losing their all-important playoff place too, and despite a late fightback, it wasn't to be, although Kevin Maher must receive some credit for the stellar job he has done in a difficult period.

Result of the season: Torquay United 1-2 Southend United

Grade: B-

Torquay United

Hoards of National League fans always keep a lookout for Torquay in the fixture list, a hugely anticipated away game for many, due to it being one of the furthest to travel, and the perfect holiday destination!

There will be no 'Torquay Weekender' next season though, following relegation to regional football - they could only muster a point against Wrexham on the final day.

Ranking within the bottom four for the majority of the campaign, their winning streak towards the end was too little, too late to prevent the inevitable.

Result of the season: Torquay United 6-1 Aldershot Town

Grade: F+

Wealdstone

Promoted in 2020, Wealdstone have been favourites to go down every season, but each time, they prove everyone wrong.

And this year it is no different - the Stones may be one of the only part-time clubs in the division, but it certainly didn't stop them from finishing 15th in the league.

Notable matches include the double over York City, spoiling Wrexham's Ruislip trip, and a thrashing of Solihull, all of which contributed to a strong final mid-table position.

Result of the season: Wealdstone 4-0 Altrincham

Grade: C+

Woking

Similar to the story behind Barnet this season, the Cards have shown great desire and determination to clinch fourth place, their highest finish since 1998.

Woking didn't get off to the best of starts, falling to a 2-0 defeat at York on opening day, but it was ultimately just a red herring, as a couple of victories over Dagenham and Scunthorpe set the winning tone for the rest of the term.

Chalking up 24 in total, Darren Sarll and Co. settled for a playoff place, but they wouldn't advance further than the initial eliminator, as home advantage didn't prove useful against Bromley.

Nevertheless, it has been a fairly positive season for the Cards and gives them something to build on next year.

Result of the season: Woking 4-1 Aldershot Town

Grade: A

Wrexham

With the financial backing from devoted owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, anything other than finishing top of the table would probably have been considered a failure.

Not only did they make it a season to remember, claiming the National League crown, but they did it in extraordinary fashion, pipping Notts County by the small margin of just four points.

38 goals from sensation Paul Mullin were key along the way to a record-breaking campaign, one which saw the Red Dragons rack up an unbelievable 111 points to regain their spot in the Football League following a 15-year exodus full of hurt.

Another helping hand were the solid defence who proved the Racecourse to be a mighty fortress - Wrexham remained unbeaten at home in all competitions this season.

Continuously backed by a loyal and vociferous following, Phil Parkinson's side will now look to make it two consecutive promotions, in League Two.

Result of the season: Wrexham 3-2 Notts County

Grade: A*

Yeovil Town

From the Championship days to relegation into the National League South all in the space of a mere ten years, Yeovil's fall down the pyramid is a scary sight.

Maybe they thought this would be their moment, their time to burst back into the EFL, but instead, it was the complete opposite - the journey back is now doubly as difficult.

The Glovers' 2022/23 away record is quite frightening, winning only once on the road, and home form isn't fantastic either, falling to nine defeats at Huish Park.

Overall, the performance across the whole of the season just wasn't good enough, and while this relegation may be a 'blessing in disguise', it will still cause heartache to many of the loyal fans.

Result of the season: Dagenham and Redbridge 0-2 Yeovil Town

Grade: F

York City

Last but not least, it is newly-promoted York City, who will be grateful that they aren't facing a yoyo back down to regional football following a pretty tumultuous campaign.

The Minstermen kickstarted their return to the fifth tier with a delightful 2-0 win over Woking and continued the good form through to October when they sat just three points adrift of fourth place at one stage.

Results began to slide slightly, and despite occupying a comfortable mid-table position, it called for the unreasonable sacking of John Askey. David Webb came in as the replacement, but he was a failed experiment and was also shown the door within a couple of months of coming in.

Homegrown Michael Morton was the only option available to take the helm and bid for survival, and he did just that, securing important points against the likes of Chesterfield, Barnet, and Notts County to secure City another season of National League football.

Result of the season: Chesterfield 1-3 York City

Grade: C-