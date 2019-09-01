VAVEL's Scottish League Two Gameweek Five Round-up

Cove Rangers 3 Queen's Park 0

Cove Rangers’ explosive attack met the best defence in League Two at a windy Balmoral and blew Queen's Park away thanks to a creative masterclass from Jamie Masson, who assisted all three goals. Daniel Higgins opened the scoring on 21 minutes, getting on the end of Jamie Masson’s corner to fire home from close range. Masson would provide again on 68 minutes crossing to Matthew Smith to put Cove 2-0 up. Finally, Fraser Fyvie would round off the scoring with six minutes to go after breaking behind the Spiders’ defence onto Jamie Masson’s through ball. Cove now sit at the top of the table as the only side in League Two with an unbeaten record and a formidable goal difference of +10 after just five games.

Annan Athletic 1 Stenhousemuir 1

It was honours even in a balanced game at Galabank as Stenhousemuir’s difficult return to League Two continued. Chances were shared between the two sides before Mark McGuigan put the Warriors in front for the second game in succession on 29 minutes. Stenhousemuir’s lead did not last long as Annan Athletic hit straight back after kick-off as Christian Nade scored for the third game in a row to equalise. In spite of two hot strikers, that was it for the scoring with the best chance coming to McGuigan, who fired over from close range on 66 minutes.

Albion Rovers 2 Stirling Albion 1

Stirling Albion remains pointless and rooted to the bottom after an extremely feisty game at the Reigart Stadium. Josh Peters would open the scoring for Stirling with a 25-yard strike cracking the post on its way in after quarter of an hour. Stirling had opportunities to add to their lead before their disciplinary issues hit either side of half time. Kevin Nicoll would receive a straight red on 42 minutes for a poor challenge on Giuliano Morena and, just after the restart, Paul McLean would be shown a straight red for handball in the area and Declan Byrne duly equalised for Albion Rovers from the spot. On the hour, Smart Osadolor would put Albion Rovers in front converting a cross to put the home side ahead. The drama would not be over, however. Both sides would have a chance to add to their tally and Albion Rovers themselves would see Sean Fagan sent off late before Stirling manager Kevin Rutkiewicz was sent to the stand in the last minute to rue his side’s ill-discipline costing them some much-needed points.

Elgin City 3 Edinburgh City 3

Elgin City and Edinburgh City played an entertaining draw at Borough Briggs. Edinburgh City would benefit from Elgin’s defensive generosity in the first half as Craig Thomson opened the scoring from the spot before Stephen Bronsky conceded an own goal to send Edinburgh in 2-0 up at the break. Elgin would quickly turn things around, however, with two goals in seven minutes coming from Shane Sutherland and Kane Hester to draw things level. Sutherland would score again to put Elgin ahead with a quarter of an hour remaining but Elgin would be architects of their own downfall - conceding a penalty which Craig Thomson fired home to seal an away draw for Edinburgh on 87 minutes, keeping the side from the capital in second.

Cowdenbeath 2 Brechin 1

Brechin City stormed out of the traps at Central Park in vain against Cowdenbeath. Ryan McCord put Brechin in front after only two minutes before Archie Thomas brought the home side level four minutes later. Fans could have been excused for thinking they were about to see a goal-fest but only one more was forthcoming - Fraser Mullen sealing the win from the spot for Cowden on 42 minutes with his third goal in successive games.