Chelsea loan review: August

Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount have been reaping the rewards in Chelsea’s first team this year under Frank Lampard following their previous seasons out on loan.

There has never been a better time for Chelsea players to prove their abilities, as the club looks for alternatives whilst the transfer ban is in place.

Not only this, but Lampard has already shown his willingness to put his faith in the talented youth available to the London club.

In his eyes, as long as a player can prove their worth and ability in training, then their age no longer becomes a factor.

This has seen academy graduates such as Fikayo Tomori, Andreas Christensen, Billy Gilmour, Abraham and Mount all earning Premier League minutes so far this season. As Callum Hudson-Odoi and Reece James return from injury, we could see that number increase even further.

With this in mind, and August having come to a close, it's time to take a look at how the players Chelsea have out on loan have been doing.

Conor Gallagher

If there is any jewel to go in the crown for Chelsea's future, as far as early season form proves, then Conor Gallagher is an absolute diamond.

The central midfielder impressed in pre-season and has since excelled on loan at Charlton. The Championship side currently sit 2nd in the table and have been on a fantastic run of form, with a large contribution coming from the 19-year-old.

The Chelsea Academy Player of the Year is currently on a run of goalscoring form that puts him on a path to match the likes of Lampard. Gallagher has made four direct goal contributions in five starts for the club, scoring three and assisting one - all from a central midfield position.

The dynamic midfielder has adapted so well to Championship football at such a young age, playing on the left of a midfield three. He has been looking to get forward when possible, but is also not afraid to challenge for the ball in a very physical league.

If his career trajectory continues to rise - Gallagher could reach the very top. Definitely one to keep an eye on as the season progresses.

Trevoh Chalobah

The younger brother of former Chelsea prospect Nathaniel Chalobah, Trevoh has been a real shining light amidst a dark time at Huddersfield Town.

The club have taken the drop from the Premier League quite badly and are now currently just one place above the bottom of their league table.

Despite this, Trevoh Chalobah has been impressing in a defensive midfield role. The 20-year-old has carried on his form since his most recent loan spell at Ipswich, and currently sits at the top of his team's player ratings according to WhoScored.

The defensively minded player has made three starts for the club, averaging an impressive three tackles and just over one interception per game. The versatile Chelsea youth has also chipped in with one of Huddersfield's five goals so far.

If his side can get out of this under-performing rut, then Chalobah may well benefit and build on an already decent individual start.

Victor Moses

Having had a respectable season of last with Turkish side Fenerbache, Victor Moses decided to extend his stay with them for a further season.

If the winger turned wing-back's opening game was anything to go by, then there may be a chance for this Chelsea cult hero to make a dramatic return.

Moses managed a goal and an assist in a 5-0 opening day drubbing against Gazisehir Gaziantep FK. The attacking wide player managed this in 77 minutes whilst boasting a passing accuracy of 91.4% in a dominating performance.

Unfortunately the powerful winger was forced off with an injury and has since been ruled out for five weeks. Moses has therefore not been able to carry on his scintillating start, but he's definitely a player to pay attention to.

Mario Pašalić

This Croatian youth player is an interesting case. There was a lot of promise surrounding Mario Pašalić upon his arrival at Chelsea, and has since had a series of high profile loans at clubs such as AC Milan and Monaco.

The versatile midfielder is now on loan at Atalanta, and is yet again doing good things. Pašalić has only managed two appearances so far, but has already grabbed himself an assist.

He has yet again shown his creative abilities, putting in an average of three key passes per game alongside a defensive contribution of two tackles each appearance.

The 24-year-old has displayed a real engine, as well as good footballing intelligence - something similar to the qualities offered by new fan-favourite Mason Mount.

With more time given to the player, hopefully his performances won't go under the radar as he has a real chance to show his formally highly rated potential.

Nathan

The Brazilian youngster has returned back home to play his native football for Atlético Mineiro.

The forward has really been pressed to impress on his chance at the club with just 180 minutes spread over seven appearances, but is doing his best to prove himself.

Nathan has made just two starts, with five substitute appearances. In that time however, he has scored two goals and looked generally dangerous.

If the tricky winger can get more minutes on the pitch, there is a chance at an impressive season on par with what made Chelsea pay attention to his ability in the first place.

And The Rest...

Ike Ugbo has got himself on the scoresheet for Dutch side, Roda. This means one goal in three appearances for the striker, with just one start so far.

Charly Musonda has been having less luck in Holland. The young Belgian was once seen as one of the world's 'wonderkids'. But a torrid time at Vitesse Arnhem mixed, with injuries, has continued into this season.

The 22-year-old had displayed his Cristiano Ronaldo-like dribbling ability at Real Betis, and had shown real potential. Musonda has now been reduced to just 65 minutes in total so far, all appearing off the bench.

Matt Miazga has been making regular starts for Reading and is a real fan favourite at the Madjeski Stadium. The central defender has made five starts so far, but has since suffered a hamstring injury against Huddersfield.

Izzy Brown has also been putting in minutes for Championship side Luton Town. The attack-minded midfielder has played 96 minutes in total so far, all from the bench.

Whilst still technically on loan, Alvaro Morata has scored one goal in two La Liga games for Atletico Madrid. The Spanish forward has injured his knee in training however, so has had limited appearances.

Lewis Baker has clocked 157 minutes in two league appearances for Fortuna Dusseldorf as a defensive midfielder. Whilst Chelsea's other Bundesliga loanee, Ethan Ampadu, is yet to play for RB Leipzig.

Wantaway midfielder Danny Drinkwater has managed a full 90 minutes in Burnley’s Carabao Cup defeat to Sunderland. Out of luck defensive player Tiémoué Bakayoko has also secured a loan move to Monaco, but is yet to make an appearance for them.

Davide Zappacosta has played his first minutes for Roma. The full-back put in 12 minutes in a 3-3 draw with Genoa in Serie A.

Luke McCormick has been putting in good regular appearances in central midfield for Shrewsbury Town, making four league starts and one cup appearance. Josh Grant has also been starting for Plymouth Argyle, with two League Cup starts and a league appearance.

Richard Nartey is struggling to find a starting spot for Burton Albion. The defender has three appearances so far for the club, but all have been as a substitute in the league.

Jake Clarke-Salter is yet to make a Championship appearance for Birmingham City, but has managed a League Cup start. Dujon Sterling is in a similar position at Wigan, having made no league starts but earning a cup start.

Promising wide player Juan Castillo has returned to his former club, Ajax, on loan. The rapid youngster is yet to make an appearance for the club, but has only joined recently.

The same goes for Danilo Pantic who has just joined MOL Fehervar on loan after two successful seasons at Partizan Belgrade.