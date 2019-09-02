Broadfoot seeks new challenge after Killie departure

Kirk Broadfoot has left Kilmarnock FC by mutual consent.

The experienced 35-year-old centre-back made the switch to Rugby Park in 2017 and despite a shaky start, he quickly became a mainstay in the side.

He made 78 appearances for the club and scored two goals.

A great servant

Tributes to Broadfoot have been pouring in on social media from Killie fans who recognise the important part he played in helping secure Europa League football for the Ayrshire side in the 2018/19 season.

He was a regular in Steve Clarke's side, however, it is believed that Broadfoot became unsettled in Ayrshire after he was not guaranteed regular game time under new boss Angelo Alessio.

Dario Del Fabro recently joined Alessio's squad on a season-long loan deal from Juventus, which pushed Broadfoot down the pecking order and as a result, both parties agreed it was best to terminate his contract to allow him to search for regular playing time.

A statement released by Kilmarnock FC today said:

"The central defender has been released from his contract and moves on in search of a new opportunity.

"Kilmarnock would like to place on record it’s sincere thanks to Kirk for his service to the club, and wishes him all the best for the future."

What are his options now?

It is believed that Broadfoot was originally meant to join Dundee United, where he would have been re-united with Lee McCulloch who signed him for Killie. However, that move has been halted after an offer has been tabled from his ex-club St Mirren.

Broadfoot made 154 appearances for the Saints between 2002 and 2007 before earning a switch to Rangers.

A return to Paisley was all but announced this afternoon but it seems to have hit a stumbling block.

The veteran defender was also bizarrely announced as having signed for the Paisley side's rivals Greenock Morton on their social media channel, however, the tweet has now been deleted.