Report: Man United set goalkeeper targets as fears over De Gea's future grow

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea’s future remains unclear as the Spaniard is yet to sign a new contract with the club according to The Sun.

De Gea, whose current deal at Old Trafford expires in June 2020, has been locked in negotiations with the club for over a year. Speculation has loomed over the Spanish stopper for some time and with frequent rumours linking him back to his homeland, he is yet to put pen to paper.

United are prepared to sell

It is said that United are drawing plans to sell their number one in the new year for a reasonable price, rather than run the risk of losing him on a free transfer at the end of the season.

The current contract offer on the table for their four time player of the year would make him the highest paid goalkeeper in the world. With no reason for the delay being reported, it can be assumed that the former Atlético Madrid star is ready to utilise his right to talk to other clubs in less than four months time.

Who can replace De Gea?

In preparation for De Gea’s possible departure, The Sun claim the Red Devil’s are already looking at potential targets to replace him with, specifically current Atlético Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

Oblak has been an indispensable member of the Atlético Madrid squad since joining the club back in 2014, making a total of 208 appearances in all competitions.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Oblak was open to the idea of leaving Diego Simeone’s side, however he has recently signed a new deal to remain in Spain until 2023.

Oblak is the ideal replacement

According to European newspaper Diairo AS, United view the Slovenia international as their ideal replacement for De Gea should he depart within the next year.

Dinamo Zagreb’s first choice keeper Dominik Livakovic is also high on Man United’s list.