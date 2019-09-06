Tottenham Hotspur Women Season Preview: Newcomers need to prove themselves

Tottenham Hotspur have done well, moving up to the FA Women's Super League after only two seasons in the Championship, but it remains to be seen whether they can stand the challenge of top-flight football.

Last season

It was a 1-1 draw against Aston Villa that saw Tottenham promoted to the Women’s Super League last season, ending their spell in the Championship after finishing second behind Manchester United.

They’ve quickly been rising in the ranks, having only moved up to the Championship in 2017, and that same season they also won not just one, but two cup competitions, the Capital Women’s Cup as well as the Boux Avenue Cup.

Transfer business

Tottenham have had quite a few players going out during the summer, but they’ve also brought in many new faces and a lot of experience. Defender Ria Percival is going to bring a lot of stability to the defence with her extensive experience, and she’s played 143 international games for her native New Zealand.

Another strong signing is the addition of winger Gemma Davison, the England international who came from Reading this summer and is a four-time WSL winner, having previously played in Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea. She will be able to add that winning mentality to the newcomers.

Photo by Action Foto Sport/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Player to watch

On top of their new squad additions, Ashleigh Neville will come to play a big role in the upcoming season. She’s a favourite amongst the fans and has proved to be very solid in the heart of Spurs defence, but also proven that she can score goals, attribute that is very desirable in a defender.

One for the future

Jessica Naz is only 19 but has made a big impact on the pitch for Tottenham. The young forward knows how to score goals and has so far bagged four for the Lilywhites, but is also a frequent sight in the England U19 team.

Predicted finish

Tottenham has a good squad that is mixed with new and old talent, and with the influx of experience that they've got, they have a good chance of staying up and even placing decently. A predicted finish around fifth or sixth place doesn't look too unlikely.