Mason Mount’s Time is Now

Opportunities for youth

When FIFA announced that Chelsea FC was banned for the next two transfer windows due to breaching rules in relation to signing young players, the club faced uncertainty ahead of the 2019-2020 season. More importantly, the ban meant that Chelsea had to rely on their youth and this was something that was going to be different for a club well known for spending and bringing in high calibre and marquee names. Coming through the Chelsea Academy to the first team is very difficult as most players are loaned out.

With the transfer ban currently placed on Chelsea FC, it couldn’t have been a better time for the youth system. Players such as Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham, and Kurt Zouma now have their chance with the first team and, more importantly, can prove that they belong with the club. One player in particular, Mason Mount, who has only known Chelsea, finally had an opportunity presented to him.

At the age of six, Mason Mount joined Chelsea and his youth career was predominantly with the club from 2005 to 2017. The midfielders roots have always been with the club, as he grew up learning through Chelsea’s Youth Academy. After 2017, he went on loan to Vitesse and Derby County. His most successful stint was with Derby who was coached by Frank Lampard who is the new coach of Chelsea FC.

When it was announced that Maurizo Sarri was leaving Chelsea FC and Frank Lampard was appointed as his replacement, a new direction was coming for the club. Frank Lampard has experience working with the young players and understands how difficult it can be to be promoted. Young players now have the chance to make it into the first team.

Mason Mount’s Time with Chelsea is Now

Mason Mount has made the most of his opportunity since playing with the first team in Chelsea. The forward has also earned a call up to the first team for national team England. After a successful season last year with Frank Lampard, scoring 11 goals with Derby County, he has continued that success into the first team. Under Frank Lampard this season, the midfielder has been featured in all English Premier League games as a starter while also coming off the bench against Liverpool in the Super Cup.

The midfielder hasn’t disappointed his coach from Derby County where he’s scored in back to back games against Leicester City and Norwich this season. Young Mason Mount has so far shown that he belongs with the first team. Not every game will feature the midfielder scoring, but will still produce and assist in other ways to help the club. While he is still young and his development will take time, as he’s only 20 years old, he has so far shown the calmness and maturity of a player that has been in the league for a long time.

Mason Mount has looked eager for the ball, taking on players one on one and looking fearless. He has the ability to carry the ball forward and strike the ball on net and score. The biggest factor is his work ethic, as he’s always given full effort and is always trying. The way he commits to the play, running back and continuing to learn is very important because at a young age a player could get discouraged, show inconsistency and be unable to adapt to that level of football. Frank Lampard has been happy with Mount’s performance as he continues to grow and mature as his young career has only begun.

Frank Lampard has Full Praise for the Young Midfielder

Frank Lampard had praised for the young midfielder as reported by Fox News, “I spoke to Mason yesterday and asked him if he felt like he was a Chelsea player yet because it is important,” the Blues boss said after Saturday’s win at Carrow Road. “He just sort of smiled. He’s a confident boy, in a really nice way. He’s got a humility and a work ethic, but he smiled and we had a laugh.

“I didn’t really get a clear answer but he should feel like [a Chelsea player] if he plays like he is at the moment. “And that doesn’t mean it’s the end of the story. He needs to work on getting better daily because he’s a player who trains like it’s a chance to improve and we need that feeling through the team.”

These are encouraging words from the Chelsea manager describing Mason Mount. Praising the hard work and acknowledging the effort of a young player is good on his part, as it will only make him better. Knowing that he has the full support of his coach, he will continue to work hard and grow as a player to become what Chelsea needs at this moment.

An opportunity was presented and a player who has been with the club since the age of six years old has been given that chance. To hear the words from Frank Lampard that “he should feel like a Chelsea player” is encouraging. Along with signing a five-year deal with the club before the season started was positive news. These are greats signs for Chelsea and, while it’s still early to tell, the club may have found their next number 10. Mason Mount truly only knows Chelsea and will be a player to enjoy.