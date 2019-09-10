Wolves vs Chelsea: The last five meetings

Chelsea face Wolves in their next Premier League game on Saturday.

The overall head to head record bodes well for Chelsea. Over the years, these two sides have met 107 times in all competitions, with the Blues winning 41 of those games, and the Molineux club winning 39. There have been 27 draws between these two clubs.

So even though Chelsea just edge the overall head to head, it is still very close, and the last five meetings show that in recent history, both teams have had mixed fortunes in this fixture.

1. Chelsea 1-1 Wolves (Premier League, 2018/19 season)

The most recent meeting between these two clubs was last season in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge.

This game took place on March 10, and the result was looking to be a shock till a certain player saved Chelsea from losing this game.

There were no goals in a first half which turned out to be a very tight and even affair between the two clubs.

However Wolves came out the better team in the second half, and got their reward in the 56th minute on a counter attack which was finished well by Raul Jimenez.

However Eden Hazard rescued the Blues in the 92nd minute of the game. That point for Chelsea proved crucial in the end for helping them achieve top four at the end of last season.

2. Wolves 2-1 Chelsea (Premier League, 2018/19 season)

This Premier League match took place on December 5 last year, and this was one of the first indications of Wolves being the so called 'top six killers' from last season.

Maurizio Sarri's side started this match really well, taking a first-half lead in the 18th minute through Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

But five minutes of madness won Wolves the three points. Goals from Raul Jimenez and Diogo Jota stunned Chelsea and the rest of the Premier League.

3. Wolves 0-2 Chelsea (FA Cup, 2016/17)

A high-flying Chelsea at the time under Antonio Conte in his first season at the club faced a Championship Wolves in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

The Blues were really tested in this game and nearly went 1-0 down early on after Wolves hit the post.

But Chelsea upped the tempo in the second half and goals from Pedro and Diego Costa sent the West Londoners to the next round of the FA Cup.

Unfortunately in this season, Chelsea couldn't complete the domestic double as Arsenal beat them in the FA Cup final.

4. Chelsea 6-0 Wolves (Capital One Cup, 2012/13)

On this occasion in the Capital One Cup (now known as the Carabao Cup), Chelsea blew Wolves away to progress to the fourth round of this competition.

Part of the reason for this comprehensive win was the fact that the Midlands club made 10 changes to the team that started this game.

This game was arguably over by the 20th minute due to the fact that Chelsea were already 3-0 up.

Gary Cahill, Ryan Bertrand and Juan Mata were the first three scorers for the Blues.

But then Oriol Romeu, Fernando Torres and Victor Moses added to the score to make this a thrashing for the Blues against Wolves.

5. Wolves 1-2 Chelsea (Premier League, 2011/12)

Mick McCarthy (Wolves manager at the time) was 'livid' after this match after his much-improved side were minutes away from picking up a vital point in their battle to survive in the Premier League that season, but the man in the centre of the picture above spoiled it for the Molineux club.

Chelsea, managed by Andre Villas-Boas, took the lead through Ramires' strike, but Stephen Ward's strike looked like earning Wolves a vital point.

That was until Frank Lampard's volley stole the points for Chelsea to the relief of under-pressure manager Villas-Boas, but to the agony of McCarthy.

That last gasp win for the Blues ended a run of being winless in four Premier League games.

Out of the five last meetings, Chelsea have won three, whilst Wolves have won one and there has been one draw between the two sides.

So it will be interesting to see who comes out on top on Saturday...