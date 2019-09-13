Liverpool vs Newcastle United preview: The Magpies look to cause another upset on the road

Jurgen Klopp's team will be looking to make it five wins from five in the 2019/20 season and remain at the top of the table when they face Newcastle United on Saturday.

The Magpies' last Premier League result away from home will have given them some confidence ahead of this game, they beat Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 thanks to a Joelinton goal in the first half.

Although, playing against Liverpool is a whole different task for Steve Bruce's side, the UEFA Champions League winners have scored six goals in their last two games against Burnley and Arsenal.

The away side are unbeaten in their last two league games after a poor start, whilst Liverpool already find themselves two points ahead of champions Manchester City, a start which has seen Klopp earn the Premier League manager of the month award for August.

Team news

Liverpool:

The home side will be without a few players for this weekends game but there are no fresh injury concerns for Klopp.

Naby Keita is "close" to a return according to the manager, whilst Alisson Becker "looks good and is improving", although both will remain unavailable for the game on Saturday.

Nathaniel Clyne and Paul Glatzel are long term absentees but other than that Klopp has a strong squad of players to choose from.

Newcastle:

Bruce has quite a few injury concerns to some of his key players ahead of the clash at Anfield.

Sean Longstaff, who has impressed massively since getting an opportunity in the team, is out through an ankle injury picked up in training.

Matt Ritchie is also unavailable with a similar issue, Dwight Gayle's calf problem will leave him out of this one whilst summer signings Allan Saint-Maximin and Andy Carroll are also sidelined.

Klopp happy to see some star players have a rest over the international break

Klopp admitted that the international break was welcomed for his players who were not going on duty, so they could have a rest ahead of Saturday's game.

“It was perfect for the boys who didn’t have to go, that’s how it is”, Klopp said.

“I’m really happy for the boys being named for their national team, but I’ve said it 500 times if you see the players who didn’t have to go this time for different reasons then everything is different."

The 52-year-old is hoping to see the benefits of the two-week break when his side face Newcastle.

“More often we could do something like that the better it would be for the boys because it not only feels that they’re refreshed, they are now refreshed. That’s how it is and hopefully, we can use that.”

Bruce hopeful of breaking Liverpool's unbeaten streak at Anfield

Speaking to the media ahead of the game, Bruce is aware of the difficulty of the task ahead of his side but hopes the win against Spurs can give his players the belief to cause another upset.

"We're going to the European champions who haven't lost at home in two and a half years. They're as good a team as you're ever going to play so we'll have to defend well but we need to take part in the game and show that resilience which we had shown against Spurs and when we've got it, can we cause a threat.

"A record is always there to be broken. However, they are the European Champions. They are as good as you get so we hope we can catch them on a bit of an off day. Upfront they’re as good as I’ve seen, so we’ll have to defend well."

Predicted XI's

Liverpool:

Adrian, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Henderson, Mane, Salah, Firmino.

Newcastle:

Dubravka, Schar, Lascelles, Dummett, Krafth, Willems, Hayden, Shelvey, Almiron, Atsu, Joelinton.