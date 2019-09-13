Tottenham vs Crystal Palace: Spurs receive injury boost ahead of Saturday

Spurs will be frustrated after Giovani Lo Celso was ruled out until November after sustaining a hip injury on international duty, however, their spirits will be lifted by the return of Tanguy Ndombele, Eric Dier and the introduction of summer signing Ryan Sessegnon.

The Lilywhites have not had the most impressive of starts to their Premier League campaign. They came from behind against Aston Villa at the beginning of the season, suffered a defeat to Newcastle at home and blew a 2-0 lead against Arsenal in the North London derby.

This is Tottenham's first game after the closing of the European summer transfer window. Mauricio Pochettino will hope that his players can return to normal after describing them as 'unsettled' due to unclear futures at the club.

The North London side have only won once this season and will test themselves against a fearless Crystal Palace side on Saturday.

Crystal Palace showed tenacity in their victory against Manchester United before the international break. Patrick Van Aanholt's last-minute winner at Old Trafford shows they will not be merciful when they travel to Spurs this weekend.

Previous Meetings

The Eagles have beaten Tottenham only once in their past 12 Premier League meetings, with Spurs winning the last eight while only conceding one goal in that run.

Crystal Palace did get a taste for beating their London rivals last season, however. Roy Hodgson's side crushed Tottenham's FA Cup hopes with a 2-0 win at Selhurst Park.

Team News

Giovani Lo Celso is the most recent player to be added to Tottenham's recurring injury list, the midfielder is expected to return to training at the end of October.

Tanguy Ndombele, Eric Dier and Ryan Sessegnon all took part in first-team training this week and are hopeful of returning to the squad, meanwhile, Davinson Sanchez and Kyle Walker-Peters are doubtful. Juan Foyth continues to recover from an ankle injury sustained in pre-season

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson will assess Scott Dann and James McArthur ahead of Saturday. Dann could return after missing their 1-0 victory against Aston Villa with a hand problem, meanwhile, McArthur is being assessed for an unspecified injury. Connor Wickham and Martin Kelly remain sidelined.

Possible XIs

Possible Tottenham starting XI: Lloris, Walker-Peters, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose, Ndombele, Winks, Son, Eriksen, Dele, Kane.

Possible Crystal Palace starting XI: Guaita, Ward, Sakho, Cahill, Van Aanholt, McArthur, Kouyate, Milivojevic, Schlupp, Ayew, Zaha.