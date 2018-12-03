VAVEL UK's Premier League Team of the Week - GW14

This weekend provided plenty of drama in the Premier League as a day of derbies gave us a timely reminder of just how good the league can be.

And as if that wasn't enough, this week also presents us with a bumper dose of domestic football as England's top division continues with a full schedule of matches on Tuesday and Wednesday. But before then, let's take a look at who stood out over the weekend.

Goalkeepers and defence

Alisson

The Brazilian stopper's time in England hasn't quite lived up to expectation after arriving as one of the most expensive goalkeepers of all time in the summer. However, he saved one of his best performances in a Liverpool shirt for the Merseyside derby where he was influential in helping the Reds win. He made a fantastic save from close range to stop Everton taking the lead in the first half, a moment in the match that was arguably a turning point with Marco Silva's men starting positively.

Josh Kerr, Liverpool editor: "Another demonstration of just why the Reds forked our £68 million for the Brazilian No.1. Alisson denied Everton the opening goal with an outstanding point-blank save before denying Theo Walcott with another smart stop. His execution was outstanding once again and is the reason the Reds kept at arm's length with champions Manchester City."

Cedric

The Portuguese right-back is a bit of an enigma. He was Portugal's first choice in that position during their Euro 2016 triumph, but much like Southampton's form as a whole in recent season's, his displays have also dipped in performance. However, against Manchester United, he showed impressive attacking characteristics which a host of full-backs seem to be judged upon in modern football. Although the Saints would go onto draw 2-2, he scored a wonderful free-kick, curling it over the wall and into the corner to give his team a two-goal lead.

Shane Duffy

Brighton's defensive pairing of Duffy and Lewis Dunk have been mightily impressive so far this campaign and this time it's the former who reaps the plaudits in our team of the week. The Seagulls conceded early on against Huddersfield but after that rarely looked in trouble at the back as the Irish centre-back would go onto score the equalising goal with a powerful header at the end of the first half.

Adam Stenning, Brighton editor: "The centre-half played superbly well. He threw himself in front of everything that came him and headed away everything he needed to. He capped off an impressive performance by scoring the equaliser with a superb header into the top right corner, which any keeper would have struggled to stop."

Virgil van Dijk

Another impressive performance from the Merseyside derby was that of Dutch defender van Dijk. His displays this season have been exceptional and he has become a pivotal reason behind why Jurgen Klopp's men look genuine title contenders. His defensive work was unquestionable again and he even helped himself to one of the most bizarre assists in Premier League history. He hoiked the ball rather aimlessly up in the air before turning in disgust with himself, but as he looked back the ball had come back off the bar and landed perfectly for Divock Origi to head home deep into stoppage time.

Patrick van Aanholt

Perhaps a bit of a wildcard pick in this week's stand out performers but the left-back was incredibly influential in Crystal Palace's impressive performance over a struggling Burnley side. The Eagles turned in their best display of the season and could have had numerous goals as they won 2-0. Van Aanholt was particularly lively down the left-hand side and provided brilliant assistance for Wilfried Zaha who was his usual effervescent self.

Midfielders

Lucas Torreira

We're beginning to run out of superlatives for Torreira. He's won three man of the match awards in his last four games and turned in a performance of the highest order in the North London derby on Sunday afternoon. He was strong in the tackle and his reading of the game was of high intelligence as he provided the platform for a remarkable second-half turnaround from Arsenal. He meanwhile capped his display off with his first goal for the club, moving into the right channel before receiving the ball and firing confidently into the far corner. The Gunners finally have the defensive midfielder they've been crying out for.

Ilkay Gundogan

The German midfielder has been in the goals of late and is truly relishing more freedom in his role. There is a sense that among all of the stars and flashy talent in the Manchester City side that Gundogan is one of the less appreciated players among their ranks but he's still a first-class player. He showed as much against Bournemouth, scoring his second goal in three matches.

Oliver Miller: "Gundogan scored his third Premier League goal of the season to wrap up City's win over Bournemouth. He was City's standout player on the day as he thrived on the left side dictating play with a pass success rate of 79%. He also applied the finishing touch to a trademark City move as the ball was pulled back to him by Sane."

Solly March

The wide man was brilliant for Brighton as they turned the game around against Huddersfield on Saturday. March has always been able to deliver a first class ball from wide and he displayed that ability by claiming two wonderful assists for Chris Houghton's side. He delivered the ball for Duffy's header before swinging in a delightful cross which was perfect for Florin Andone to also head home. March now has four assists in his last four league games.

Adam Stenning: "He made a superb return to the team after being benched the previous weekend against Leicester. He put in two inswinging crosses which were great for both Duffy and Andone to secure. He also put himself about and was a real threat to the Huddersfield defence."

Forwards

Raheem Sterling

Sterling is world class. There are no two ways about it. His numbers last season and indeed this term has been phenomenal and he is showing exactly why Man City paid so much money to sign him as a teenager. He was a livewire again against Bournemouth on Saturday, pouncing on Danilo's parried shot to score from close range as he notched his ninth goal of the campaign. Remarkably it was also Sterling's 10th goal in just seven games against Eddie Howe's side. Since August 2017 in the league, only Mohamed Salah betters Sterling's goal involvement. He's scored 26 and assisted 17 in that time, meaning he is involved in a goal every 84 minutes.

Oliver Miller: "Sterling scored City's second goal against Bournemouth with a sharp finish following a goalkeeping spill and his impact grew as the game progressed. He was instrumental in the hosts' intricate play on the edge of the Bournemouth area and it was a performance that featured the usual speed, tenacity and skill along with the decisive goal."

Javier Hernandez

Hernandez has been left in the shadows somewhat with Marko Arnautovic being preferred to lead the line for West Ham this season. But Chicharito was back to his best and fully vindicated Manuel Pellegrini's decision to start him for just a third time in the league this term as he scored twice against Newcastle. He got on the end of a terrific Robert Snodgrass cross after 11 minutes to prod the ball home and then fired in a second with a measured finish after being played through on goal by Arnautovic's flick on. It was a very solid display from the Hammers who ran out 3-0 winners.

Alan Rzepa, West Ham editor: "The little Mexican produced his arguably most impressive display in the claret and blue shirt. Two goals as well as constantly dropping back and getting involved in the build-up play showed a real sign of improvement after his slow start to the season."

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

The Arsenal striker put the opposition's defence to the sword in the North London derby as he scored two goals to take his Premier League tally into double figures, the first man to reach that landmark this term. His first strike was a penalty but his second was of pure class. Aaron Ramsey flicked the ball into his path and then first time from the edge of the area the Gabonese international curled the ball home deliciously to start Arsenal's come back.

What was even more impressive, however, was his link-up play. His finishing has never been in question but we saw a different side to his game against Spurs as he brought others into play and created space for his teammates. This was evident in the final Arsenal goal as he played a lovely ball in behind from which Torreira scored.