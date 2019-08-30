Leicester City vs Bournemouth Preview: Foxes look for first win at King Power

Leicester City host Bournemouth in the Premier League as they look to claim their first win of the season at the King Power Stadium.

The Foxes earned their first win of the Premier League season after defeating Sheffield United 2-1, before progressing to the next round of the Carabao Cup thanks to a penalty shoot-out victory over Newcastle United.

Bournemouth were defeated by the champions Manchester City in their last Premier League outing, followed by a frustrating evening against Forest Green that saw the Cherries progress through a penalty shoot-out.

Key Battle

Hamza Choudhury has had a mixed week to say the least. The young midfielder was praised for his display against Sheffield United, then subbed off at half-time against Newcastle and criticised for his challenge, before signing a new contract for the club.

He will want to repay the faith that the club has shown in him by taking control of the midfield and dictating play, but as will Philip Billing of Bournemouth, who is settling into his new club and finds himself in a similar position to Choudhury on the pitch.

Both teams have strong attackers so the game will be won or lost in midfield, making both Choudhury and Billing's roles crucial.

Last Meeting

Leicester beat Bournemouth for the first time in the Premier League in the sides' last meeting.

Wes Morgan opened the scoring for the hosts with an unorthodox flick that was his second goal in as many games for Leicester with 11 minutes on the clock.

Jamie Vardy sealed the victory in the 82nd minute after he met a Youri Tielemans cross with his head and smashed the ball home by the underside of the crossbar.

Team News

Ben Chilwell is available for the first time since the opening game of the season after recovering from a hip problem, while Wilfred Ndidi also returns from a slight hamstring injury.

Wes Morgan is a doubt for the match after picking up a back problem midweek.

Charlie Daniels will be unavailable for the remainder of the season due to a serious knee injury, while David Brooks, Lewis Cook, Lloyd Kelly, Simon Francis, Junior Stanislas and Dan Gosling all remain on the sidelines.

Predicted Line-ups

Leicester: Schmeichel; Ricardo, Evans, Soyuncu, Chilwell; Ndidi, Choudhury, Tielemans; Barnes, Vardy, Maddison

Bournemouth: Ramsdale; Smith, Mepham, Ake, Cook, Fraser; Lerma, Billing; H. Wilson, C. Wilson, King

Managers' Comments

Brendan Rodgers has given his evaluation on Leicester's start of the season during his pre-match press conference.

He stated: “We're trying to move through the gears. Our idea was to start strong. But the nature of how we want to work. I’m a coach that’s not just about winning It’s about performance and development of players. We’ll get better.

“Our idea is to arrive in the second half of the season in a really good place. Just before the international break, looking to get three points, then I think it’s been a fantastic start.”

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe gave his thoughts on his opposition during his pre-match press conference, stating: "Leicester are a vastly improved team, Brendan [Rodgers] deserves great credit. They're very confident in their skin, we go there knowing it's going to be a big game."