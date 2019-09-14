Brighton 1-1 Burnley: Hendrick stunner rescues late point for Clarets

Burnley secured a 1-1 draw at Brighton to claim a potentially vital point thanks to an excellent late strike from substitute Jeff Hendrick to deny the hosts a first home league win of the season.

The first half was largely an even affair with Burnley starting brightly in the opening exchanges before Brighton grew into the game and began to pose an attacking threat as the match headed towards the break.

The second period though was dominated by Graham Potter's side and they deservedly went in front through summer signing Neal Maupay, but Sean Dyche's side managed to steal a point in the closing minutes with Hendrick producing a fine finish to see the game end 1-1.

Both sides look to take control

Burnley started the game in a positive fashion in the heat at a sun-soaked Amex stadium, and Dyche's side, who were unchanged from the defeat against Liverpool last time out, threatened early on with a dangerous delivery from Dwight McNeil nearly resulting in an own-goal off Brighton defender Adam Webster.

The Clarets came close to breaking the deadlock again a few moments later, with another excellent cross from McNeil down the left-hand side picking out James Tarkowski who headed down for Jack Cork who flashed his effort just past the far post.

Brighton though began to pose a threat themselves in what was a physically demanding opening half of the game, and the Seagulls produced the first meaningful save of the game with Nick Pope forced into a smart save at his near post to deny an good effort from Solly March.

Potter's side were in control of the game as the match headed for the interval, and Glenn Murray missed two opportunities to put the hosts ahead, first heading a good chance wide of the goal and then having an effort kept out by Pope as the first half ended all square.

Burnley frustrate dominant Brighton

Brighton started the second half as they ended the first, forcing Burnley onto the back foot, and Maupay was denied by Pope as he raced clear on goal just a few minutes into the second period.

Then just six minutes after the re-start the hosts were in front, with Maupay volleying home after being picked out by March to register his first goal at the Amex since arriving from Brentford.

Potter's side continued to dominate possession and looking to create an opportunity to double their lead, but Burnley who brought on Hendrick for Aaron Lennon came close to scoring an equaliser against the run of play as Ashley Westwood hit a volley which was diverted off-target by Chris Wood.

That was Wood's last involvement as he was replaced by Jay Rodriguez, with Matej Vydra also coming on for Jack Cork as Dyche changed his sides' system to a 4-3-3 to try and reclaim control of the match.

That change did little to alter the rhythm of the game and Brighton looked to heading for a comfortable victory, but as the game ticked into stoppage time Burnley stunned the Amex, with Vvydra's smart layoff perfect for Hendrick to drive a fine effort from 25-yards out into the bottom corner to snatch the Clarets a point.

Takeaways from the game

Dyche will be thrilled that his side managed to leave the South Coast with a point after a poor second-half display seemingly had Burnley on course to suffer back to back Premier League defeats.

However, Burnley showed the character and fighting spirit that they are synonymous with and managed to stay in the game, before finding a moment of quality to steal a vital point and keep themselves in 12th place in the table.

Brighton conversely will be incredibly frustrated not to have claimed a first home win of the season and will rue the fact that they did not really create enough chances to put the game to bed despite dominating the second half of the game.

Potter's side can be enthused by their overall performance and the way they controlled the game after the opening 20 minutes, but Brighton supporters will be concerned that their side has so far this season struggled to score enough goals when they are on top.