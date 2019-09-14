Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-5 Chelsea: Goals galore at Molineux

Tammy Abraham netted a superb hat-trick against Wolverhampton Wanderers as Chelsea ran out 5-2 winners at Molineux Stadium.

The Premier League fixture saw more delight for the Blues' youth as Fikayo Tomori opened the scoring with a screamer. Abraham struck two goals within ten minutes before adding his third and final in the second half.

Romain Saiss pulled one back for the home side wit ha header from a corner. Patrick Cutrone then added to his side's goal tally, smashing in the ball from close range after a good initial save from Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Mason Mount then scored at the death after quick feet and an accomplished finish.

Story of the match

Chelsea looked comfortable with three at the back, not allowing any attacking threat through from Wolves in the opening 20 minutes. This was offset by a seemingly nervous attack for the Blues, where instead of taking risks moving forwards the players looked for the option to pass backwards.

The away side slowly grew into the game, starting to look the more dangerous of the two teams. Chelsea pushed men forwards and started to occupy their opponents half more and more.

Regardless of this, neither side managed to generate any chances on goal in the opening 30 minutes of the match, with each team's tactics seeming to negate each other.

It was always going to take something special to break the deadlock in such a tight game, this came in the form of an unlikely long range strike from Tomori. The ball reached the central defender over 30 yards out, applying outstanding cure and power sending it into the top left of the net.

Just moments later and Abraham added to the scoreline. More superb combination play from the Blues, and a marauding run from Tomori, saw Mason Mount flick on a pass to Chelsea's in-form striker.

Abraham scored his second only 10 minutes after his first. The striker showed clever movement to evade his defender, jump high and reach a fantastic flicked ball from Marcos Alonso. The finish was perfectly placed as it looped around the helpless Wolves goalkeeper.

Wolves started much brighter in the second half, but this allowed their opponents to sit back and look for opportunities on the break. Just 15 minutes later, Abraham took such an opportunity as Chelsea countered.

The academy graduate completed a superb hat-trick after some wonderful individual skill and quick change of pace. The striker deceived Connor Coady and blasted his effort low and across the face of goal.

Wolves pulled one back through Saiss, and yet again it saw Chelsea conceded from a set piece. João Moutinho swung in a great curled ball from the corner spot, and Saiss was there to head in through Arrizabalaga.

Cutrone then reduced the deficit further as he lashed in the ball from a few yards out. The Chelsea goalkeeper had initially saved well from close range, but the Italian striker was quick to pounce on the loose ball.

Mount added to his side's lead right at the death as he danced through defenders in the opposition box. The in-form midfielder cut inside and whipped the ball underneath Patricio.

Takeaways from the match

Chelsea composed at the back

Frank Lampard opted for three central defenders for his first time at Chelsea, a formation that has not seen success since Antonio Conte. Despite the Blues conceding from yet another set piece, they looked far more composed in defence - especially with Antonio Rüdiger in the side again.

Rüdiger a sight for Chelsea's sore eyes

Lampard will be hoping that the injury that saw him substituted at half time for Kurt Zouma will not be a serious one. The Centre Back was superb in his first outing this season, and provided a lot of qualities that Chelsea's back line has been missing.

The kids are alright

Tomori scored his first Chelsea goal alongside Abraham's hat-trick. This means that all 11 of the London club's Premier League goals have been scored by academy graduates. Seven from Abraham, three from Mount and one from Tomori.

Stand out player

You can look no further than Abraham for the best player on the pitch. The young striker has been growing in confidence and form with each Premier League game he has played in, including today's dominant attacking display against Wolves.

The curse of the number nine looks to be rapidly lifting after an outstanding and composed hat-trick, seeing him rise to the top of this season's Premier League goal charts.