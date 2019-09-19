Chelsea vs Liverpool Preview: Frank Lampard seeks first home victory against Premier League leaders

Chelsea face a tough challenge as they look to host Premier League leaders Liverpool at Stamford Bridge this Sunday.

Frank Lampard will be keen to record his first home win as the Blues' manager against some very tough odds.

The London club will definitely be seen as the underdogs against the undisputed Champions of Europe as they kick off at 4:30 pm.

Despite Liverpool's undeniable dominance, Jürgen Klopp's side managed a draw against this week's opponents when they met last.

Chelsea held the current league leaders to a 2-2 draw after a highly contested 120 minutes, ultimately ending in defeat on penalties.

Story behind the game

Liverpool definitely come into this one as the favourites. The Reds currently sit at the top of the Premier League table with five wins from five games, averaging three goals scored per game.

This included what seemed to be a comfortable 4-1 opening day victory over newly-promoted Norwich City, who have since gone on a very impressive league run. They also put in an impressive performance as they beat Arsenal 3-1 at Anfield.

Chelsea's home form won't fill their supporters with confidence either. The Blues are yet to finish a game at Stamford Bridge with more than a point, concluding with two league draws and a Champion's League loss.

The London club have conceded four goals in three games at home, conceding a total of eleven in the Premier League, equalling their goals scored.

Because of this, Chelsea have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their competitive games this season.

The likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané will be licking their lips at the prospect of facing this leaky back-line, the former of which would be more than happy to score against a previous employer that never really gave him a chance.

One shining light for Chelsea is Tammy Abraham. The academy graduate has been blossoming under the chances given by Lampard, scoring a whopping seven goals in three games.

If the striker can keep up that kind of form, Liverpool will need to pay close attention to the sort of threat he poses.

Despite the Red's good early season form, both clubs find themselves in a similar position with their last game. Both sides lost their respective Champions League openers; Chelsea losing 1-0 at home to a disorganised Valencia and Liverpool finding defeat in Napoli, losing 2-0.

Both teams will be looking to take out a frustrating previous result on each other as they clash in what could be the fixture of the weekend.

Team news

N'Golo Kanté has been declared as fit, but not yet match fit. Lampard seems wary about using the midfielder until he is 100% match fit after losing the talented player for an extended period.

It will be of utmost importance for Chelsea to maintain Kante's fitness levels due to the depth of talent he can bring to the side, and will, therefore, most likely not feature this weekend.

Mason Mount is also a doubt for the clash after picking up an ankle injury against Valencia.

The in-form midfielder was the victim of a nasty challenge and it will go right up to the wire to see if he will be eligible to play in this key fixture.

Antonio Rüdiger also remains a doubt since coming off with a slight groin strain against Wolverhampton Wanderers. The defensive powerhouse did not feature in the matchday squad against Valencia, and there has been no update on his fitness since.

Despite just signing a new five-year deal, young fan favourite Callum Hudson-Odoi is also unlikely to appear as he looks to regain his match fitness alongside fellow youth prospect, Reece James.

Liverpool are also likely to be without a few key players come this Sunday. Goalkeeping extraordinaire Alisson Becker will still not be available for selection as he is still not training with the team due to his opening day injury, but is making good progress.

Divock Origi is also looking to be in doubt for selection, but circumstances may change as kick-off approaches depending on the forward's recovery.

Good news for Liverpool fans as Naby Keïta returns back to training, but again maybe unlikely for him to feature as he may need to regain some match fitness.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea: Arrizabalaga; Azpilicueta, Tomori, Christensen, Zouma, Emerson; Jorginho, Kovačić; Pulisic, Abraham, Mount.

Liverpool: Adrián; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Mané, Firmino, Salah.

Key Clashes

This is lining up to be one of the fixtures of the weekend. Both teams have had no trouble in finding the back of the net. The difference being Chelsea's 11 goals they have conceded in contrast to Liverpool's four.

Regardless of this, the previous meeting between the two sides in the Super Cup was highly contested and saw the two sides really looking to make their mark on the game.

If we get a repeat of this at the weekend then fans and viewers are in for a footballing spectacle.

This could be a high scoring game and the key battles could come down to who can simply outscore the other team. A challenge that Abraham will no doubt be willing to accept.

If the young Englishman can offset the dangerous difference that the likes of Salah, Firmino and Mané can threaten with, then Chelsea are very much in with a chance.

However, if Chelsea's poor set-piece defences and leaky back-line strike again, then the Blues can expect a similar showing from their Premier League season opener against Manchester United.