The Warm Down: Liverpool's youth sparkle in Carabao Cup

Liverpool advanced to the next round of the Carabao Cup after a comfortable 2-0 win against MK Dons at Stadium MK on Wednesday night.

James Milner gave the away side the lead 40 minutes in, before Ki-Jana Hoever headed home the Reds' second of the night to conclude a successful night in Milton Keynes for Jurgen Klopp.

Here are some key talking points.

Hot prospect Elliott shines

The highly-anticipated debut of Harvey Elliott did not disappoint, with the 16-year-old causing numerous problems for the home side in the final third.

The boyhood Liverpool fan was granted his first-team debut tonight, starting on the right-hand side of a youthful Liverpool front three alongside Rhian Brewster and Curtis Jones.

Elliott created various chances for his counterparts, notably rounding two onlooking Dons players before producing a fantastic cross to Milner at the far post.

The Englishman was unfortunate not to score his competitive Reds debut too, hitting the woodwork in both halves on a night which he deserved to score.

There admittedly won't be much first-team game time this season for the youngster due to the brimming quality ahead of him, but last night's win showed that Elliott is highly capable of becoming a fantastic player in the future.

Jones & Kelleher also sparkle

Along with the impressive performance of Elliott, other players such as Jones and Caiomhin Kelleher grasped their opportunity for the Reds, both demonstrating the exorbitant calibre at hand in Liverpool's youth sides.

Jones arguably had a better game than the gifted Elliott, with the Scouser picking up the Man of the Match award after an imposing display which saw him heavily involved throughout the course of the match.

The 18-year-old made his debut against Wolves in the FA Cup last season, and has recently signed a new long-term deal at the club he joined at under-nine level.

Another player the red half of Merseyside can be excited about is 'keeper Kelleher, who produced a plethora of fine saves in the second half to grant him his first clean sheet on his first-team debut.

The Irishman has represented his country at under-17, under-19 and under-21 level, and became the first player from Ireland to play for Liverpool since Robbie Keane in 2009.

More Reds youngsters also shone at Stadium MK, with 17-year-old defender Hoever heading in Liverpool's second whilst highly regarded striker Brewster also made his debut. Other appearances were also handed to Sepp van Den Berg and Herbie Kane, with the latter impressing on loan at Doncaster Rovers last season.

Milner paves the way for youngsters

The blend of youth and experience seemed perfect tonight, and Milner led the way for the teenagers with an immense performance at left-back.

The Premier League stalwart captained the side tonight, scoring the opener with minutes left to play in the first half after his powerful strike was met by a calamitous error from MK Dons goalkeeper Stuart Moore.

Milner also recorded an assist when his cross gave Hoever the first professional goal of the Dutchman's career.

His goal tonight means that the former England international has scored in 18 consecutive seasons, with the 33-year-old seemingly improving as he gets older, proving himself as a key player in Liverpool's dressing room.

Klopp was also able to give Naby Keita his return to action, after nearly two months out with a muscle strain. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain also picked up some more minutes, coming close to scoring after hitting the post 75 minutes in.

Adam Lallana also featured, whilst Joe Gomez and Dejan Lovren partnered at the back to give the Reds a rich mixture of wisdom and youthfulness to fire them into round four of the Carabao Cup.