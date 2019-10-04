Norwich City v Aston Villa preview: Can the Canaries return to winning ways against Villa

Norwich City welcome Aston Villa to Carrow Road this Saturday in the Premier League.

Norwich come into this game after back-to-back defeats in the league at the hands of Burnley and Crystal Palace respectively. The Canaries are still looking for their first win since that memorable victory over Manchester City in mid-September. This will also be their first home fixture since said victory, so maybe the support of the home ground can spur them on to victory.

Villa come into this game on the back of a 2-2 draw with Burnley at Turf Moor.

Norwich City have won the last three meetings between these two sides, but they were all in the Championship. The last top-flight game ended in a 2-0 victory for Villa at Villa Park in February 2016. An own goal from Tim Klose and a strike from Gabriel Agbonlahor gave the Villains three points that day.

A return to Carrow Road

As previously mentioned, this will be Norwich's first home game since that memorable win over Pep Guardiola's City side.

Norwich are looking for their third victory of the season, with both of their two previous wins happening at Carrow Road. Norwich have only lost one of their 13 home fixtures in 2019 and have scored twice in 17 of their last 18 matches at Carrow Road.

This will be Daniel Farke's 100th league game in charge of Norwich City and was full of confidence despite a long injury list. Farke had this to say in his pre-match press conference: "We enjoy to play at home in front of an excited crowd, so the injuries don't change that we want to play football.

We have to stick together and show great commitment and desire. Each and every game is important. We have to fight for points to achieve our targets. We know we have a difficult situation but we want to be successful. If we draw, we are still one point ahead".

The search for a win continues

Aston Villa are currently in search of their first Premier League win in nearly two months of football. Villa's only league win so far this season came against Everton at the end of August.

Villa have some unwanted records in the Premier League especially away from home. They have lost their last 10 matches in a row in the top flight, which is their worst run since 1924-25. Villa are also winless in their last 21 away matches in the Premier League with their last win coming on the opening day of the 2015-16 against Bournemouth.

On the positive side, Villa have a great top-flight record against the Canaries. In the last 14 games, the Villains have won seven of those games and drawn five of those fixtures.

The man who might be key to a Villa win is record signing, Wesley. His boss Dean Smith had this to say about the Brazilian in his pre-match press conference: "His performance wasn't great against Burnley and he was the first to admit it afterwards as well. He said the same when I went through the clips. He's trained very well this week and will be the first to go out there and prove people wrong. It's a tough job as a lone striker.

He will learn from it. He is a young striker, still only 22, but he will get better."

Team News

Norwich will hand a Premier League debut to Michael McGovern as both Tim Krul and Ralf Fahrmann have been ruled out of the fixture.

Grant Hanley has suffered a setback in his recovery and will miss the game. Both Sam Byram and Todd Cantwell are doubts for the game. Jamal Lewis will be fit in time to face Villa.

Matt Targett, Tyrone Mings and Wesley will all be fit in time to face the Canaries. James Chester and Jonathan Kodija are still unavailable for selection.