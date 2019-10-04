Southampton vs Chelsea Preview: Blues look to make it three wins in a week

Chelsea face Southampton away from home in the Premier League this weekend, as Frank Lampard's men search for three wins in a week.

Last Time out

Last weekend, Chelsea picked up their first home win against Brighton under Frank Lampard.

Second half goals from Jorginho and Willian meant that Chelsea now sit seventh in the Premier League table with 11 points from there first seven matches.

Since then, Chelsea have been in Champions League action, and the Blues picked up a vital three points in Lille this Wednesday with a tight 2-1 win against the French side.

For Southampton, they lost 2-1 away to a ten man Tottenham side, so the Saints will be looking to bounce back from that disappointing result which leaves them currently 14th in the table with seven points after seven games.

The South Coast side are only two points off the relegation zones.

Match Information

What day is the match? Sunday 6th October 2019 What time is kick-off? 14:00 (BST) Where is it held? St. Mary's Stadium Is it on TV? Yes (Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League) Are there live updates? VAVEL live text commentary Who is the referee? Paul Tierney

Team news

Chelsea defenders Emerson and Antonio Rudiger are still out with long-term injuries. Both players are expected to be fit again after the next International Break.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek is also still out for the Blues, as the midfielder is still ramping up preparations to make a return in November.

For Southampton, winger Moussa Djenepo and defender Cedric Soares remain sidelined through injury.

The Saints back-up goalkeeper Alex McCarthy is expected to return to the squad following a muscular problem.

Predicted line-ups

Southampton's predicted starting XI: Gunn; Bednarek, Vestergaard, Yoshida; Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Hojbjerg, Bertrand; Boufal; Redmond, Ings.

Chelsea's predicted starting XI: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Tomori, Alonso; Jorginho, Kovacic, Mount; Willian, Pedro, Abraham.

Stats

Southampton have won only two of their last 20 Premier League meetings with Chelsea (W2 D6 L12) and are winless in the last seven (W0 D1 L6). The draw is 4.10.

Chelsea have won nine of their 12 away visits to St. Mary's Stadium against Southampton in all competitions (W9 D2 L1), including each of the last four in a row.

Chelsea have scored at least once in each of their last 15 away games against Southampton in all competitions (33 goals in total), last failing to find the net in a 0-1 loss in December 1997.

Southampton have won just one point at home in the Premier League so far this season, compared to six away from home - the smallest proportion of home points won so far this term (14%).

Southampton have found the net in each of their last 17 home Premier League games, last having a longer run in the top-flight between April 1980-December 1981 (31 games). However, Saints have only kept one clean sheet in the current run of 17.

Southampton are yet to lose three consecutive Premier League games under Ralph Hasenhüttl, last doing so in October 2018 with Mark Hughes at the helm.